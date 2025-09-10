Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland could miss games with foot injury, team says on website

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland has a foot injury that could sideline him a couple of…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland has a foot injury that could sideline him a couple of games, the team reported on its website Wednesday.

Bland showed up on the injury report Wednesday, and the issue with his right foot is unrelated to the stress fracture in his left foot that sidelined Bland for the first 10 games last season.

The injury to Bland comes after Trevon Diggs played in the opener coming off his second major knee injury in two seasons. Diggs played in 43% of the snaps in the 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

Bland was a 2023 All-Pro after setting an NFL record with five interception returns for touchdowns and leading the league with nine picks overall. Diggs was an All-Pro in 2021, when he led the NFL with 11 interceptions.

Bland’s injury comes less than two weeks after the fourth-year pro signed a $92 million, four-year contract extension that made him the sixth highest-paid cornerback in the league.

With Bland sidelined, undrafted rookie free agent Zion Childress could be active for the first time Sunday against the New York Giants. Childress was one of the standouts of training camp.

Bland’s injury also could mean time at cornerback for Roddy Steward, who was picked up on waivers from Minnesota and played on special teams in the loss to the Eagles.

