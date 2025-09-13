Cowboys sign guard Tyler Smith to $96 million, 4-year extension, AP sources say

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys signed left guard Tyler Smith to a $96 million, four-year extension on Saturday,…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys signed left guard Tyler Smith to a $96 million, four-year extension on Saturday, two people with knowledge of the contract said.

The agreement, which could lock up the new cornerstone of the Dallas offensive line through 2030, includes $80 million guaranteed, the people told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms were not released.

The $24 million annual average in the extension is the highest among guards in the NFL. Smith has two years left on his rookie contract.

“I think he’s the best guard in football,” first-year Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said a day before the deal was reached. “I don’t think I’m overselling him. I really think he is.”

Smith is a game into his fourth season as a 2022 first-round draft pick. The 24-year-old has started since he arrived, including all 17 games at left tackle as a rookie when eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith was sidelined by an injury.

The deal with Smith comes a little more than two weeks after the Cowboys traded star pass rusher Micah Parsons to Green Bay after a long contract stalemate.

The Dallas line is in transition after seven-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin and Tyron Smith retired this past offseason. Tyron Smith played a final season with the New York Jets.

The Cowboys had one of the best offensive lines in football a decade ago after using first-round picks three times in four years. They did it again from 2022-25 with a trio of Tylers — Tyler Smith followed by Tyler Guyton in 2024 and Tyler Booker this year.

Guyton is starting at left tackle after an up-and-down rookie season that included two games missed because of injuries. Guyton injured a knee early in training camp, but played all 61 offensive snaps in a 24-20 loss to defending champion Philadelphia in the NFL opener on Sept. 4.

Booker made his NFL debut against the Eagles as the right guard, replacing Martin, and also played the entire game. The former Alabama player’s home debut is set for Sunday against the New York Giants.

Cooper Beebe, a 2024 third-round pick, is at center. Right tackle Terence Steele is the dean of the group, an undrafted player who has started since his rookie year in 2020.

“I love the mindset of our football team right now. What I want to point to is the physicality of the offensive line, the way they’re playing,” Schottenheimer said. “Those guys, there’s an urgency and they want to play the game the right way and that’s exciting.”

While the Cowboys couldn’t come to an agreement with Parsons, Tyler Smith is the third young starter to sign his second contract since the start of training camp. The others were tight end Jake Ferguson ($52 million, four years) and cornerback DaRon Bland ($92 million, four years).

