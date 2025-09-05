Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed poised to play for Titans in opener on a ‘pitch count’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is poised to play his first game for the Tennessee Titans in nearly…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is poised to play his first game for the Tennessee Titans in nearly a year in the season opener Sunday at Denver.

The Titans listed Sneed as questionable Friday with the cornerback hopeful for playing in his first game since Oct. 13, 2024, against Indianapolis.

“I think I’m headed in the right direction,” Sneed said. “Going forward, the team is taking care of me. We’re all trusting in the process and taking it day-by-day. I’m going to take a pitch count and go do what I do.”

Sneed missed the final 12 games last year dealing with a quadriceps injury that put him on injured reserve. Then he started training camp on the physically unable to perform list after having a procedure in May to clean up a troublesome knee. He was activated Aug. 20 and didn’t play in the preseason.

Coach Brian Callahan confirmed that Sneed will be limited in the number of snaps the cornerback plays in his return.

“He’s done all the things required of him to be ready to roll. He’s in good shape. He’s probably not in 75 plays in altitude shape, but not many guys are, and we’ll be managing that as a team in general,” Callahan said of Sneed.

The Titans are counting heavily on the two-time Super Bowl champ to start in their secondary. They traded for him in March 2024 and gave him contract that made Sneed the NFL’s fifth-highest paid cornerback at the time.

The Titans have Darrell Baker, who filled in for Sneed last season, and Jalyn Armour-Davis as other options at cornerback. Armour-Davis was claimed off waivers last week after the NFL cut deadline.

New addition

Rookie running back Kalel Mullings was added to the injury report with an ankle that limited him Friday. He is questionable. Rookie safety Kevin Winston is listed as doubtful for the opener as he is dealing with a hamstring issue.

Left tackle Dan Moore Jr., who missed Wednesday with an ankle issue, has no injury designation for the opener.

