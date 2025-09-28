Colts WR Adonai Mitchell’s fumble at goal line one of many self-inflicted mistakes in loss to Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Colts receiver Adonai Mitchell made the most visible mistake in Indianapolis’ 27-20 loss to the Los…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Colts receiver Adonai Mitchell made the most visible mistake in Indianapolis’ 27-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, botching a potential 76-yard touchdown catch when he lost control of the ball at the 1 and fumbled out of the end zone for a touchback in the third quarter.

However teammates insisted that play wasn’t the reason for their defeat.

“Stuff like that happens in the game, so I feel like it’s up to the team to bounce back and forget about that, and carry on,” defensive end Laiatu Latu said. “So, I mean, I know he’s gonna beat himself up, but it’s the game, you know. We got another opportunity next week, so it’s gonna be good.”

Mitchell was about to put the Colts (3-1) back in front by making a tough third down reception after grappling with Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and racing down the sideline early in the second half. However, Mitchell started to reach the ball out as he neared the goal line, and he bobbled it before accidentally knocking it away for a touchback.

“It was a matter of losing focus, and, you know, just a play that just can’t happen,” said a noticeably downcast Mitchell, the Colts’ second-round pick in 2024. “Just, just unacceptable. I just got to be better for the team and for the organization.”

Mitchell returned to the bench before slamming his helmet to the ground in frustration. The Colts trailed 13-10 at the time, and head coach Shane Steichen and players on both sides of the ball went out of their way to remind the second-year receiver from Texas there was a lot more game to be played.

“Couldn’t really process it kind of in the moment,” Mitchell said. “I mean, really still can’t process it, to be real. Everything is the whole play happening because of me, and the only way I’m going to be able to get forward is just growing as a player, as a person.”

The gaffe was all the more frustrating for Mitchell, who finished with three receptions for 96 yards but still has yet to score a touchdown in 21 NFL games, because he saw something eerily similar happen to running back Jonathan Taylor in a 31-13 loss to the Denver Broncos last December that all but ended Indianapolis’ playoff hopes.

Ever since that play, Steichen has stressed “letters and logos,” Mitchell said, which means possessing the ball until reaching the middle of the end zone.

“It’s hard to explain in that situation, but we got a lot of faith in AD, and this is a bump in the road for him, and he’s gonna bounce back. And we got a lot of confidence in his abilities,” Steichen said.

Mitchell had another costly mistake when he was called for a holding penalty that negated Taylor’s 53-yard touchdown run with the game tied at 20 in the fourth quarter.

The Colts punted four plays later, allowing Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to throw an 88-yard touchdown pass to Tutu Atwell that would prove to be the difference. Indianapolis’ defense fielded only 10 men on the play.

There was still a chance to tie the game with 1:33 left and all three timeouts remaining. Quarterback Daniel Jones found Mitchell for a 12-yard sideline completion for a first down with one minute to go, but he then threw his second interception of the game to safety Kam Curl. Los Angeles (3-1) ran out the clock for the win.

In addition to the three turnovers, the Colts also had 11 penalties for 88 yards, including offensive pass interference against tight end Tyler Warren in the fourth quarter that meant settling for a field goal to go up 20-13 instead of taking a two-score lead.

“I think, especially in this league, if you have that many penalties, it’s gonna be hard to win. But at the end of the day, I think we had a chance, and we didn’t execute,” Warren said.

Those errors, Jones said, are why there is plenty of blame to go around beyond Mitchell’s one play.

“I know he hurts with that,” Jones said. “But he’ll bounce back, and he’s a hard working guy. He’s in there every day grinding. So we all have a lot of faith in AD, and I’ll continue to have faith in AD. And one play doesn’t define any ball game. We didn’t do enough today to win the game.”

