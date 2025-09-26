Colts rule out 3 starters for game vs. Rams

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts will be missing three starters Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Shane Steichen…

Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II, receiver Alec Pierce and right guard Matt Goncalves were all ruled out.

The Colts initially said Moore injured his calf in last weekend’s victory at Tennessee. The team clarified during the week that it was an Achilles tendon injury. Moore did not practice this week after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Titans.

Pierce left last weekend’s game with concussion symptoms after appearing to hit his head while trying to make a leaping catch. He remains in the concussion protocol.

Goncalves, a second-year player in his first season as a full-time starter, will sit out with an injured toe.

Indy signed veteran cornerback Mike Hilton earlier this week to help fill the void left by Moore’s absence. Hilton played for first-year Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo in Cincinnati previously.

