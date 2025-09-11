Colts chase another milestone with 1st 2-0 start since 2009 in Week 2 matchup against the Broncos

Denver (1-0) at Indianapolis (1-0) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS BetMGM NFL Odds: Colts by 2 1/2 Against the spread:…

Denver (1-0) at Indianapolis (1-0)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS

BetMGM NFL Odds: Colts by 2 1/2

Against the spread: Broncos 0-0-1, Colts 1-0

Series record: Tied 15-15

Last meeting: Broncos beat Colts 31-13 on Dec. 15 in Denver

Last week: Broncos beat Titans 20-12 at home; Colts beat Dolphins 33-8 at home

Broncos offense: overall (14T), rush (7), pass (21), scoring (15T)

Broncos defense: overall (1), rush (8), pass (1), scoring (5)

Colts offense: overall (4), rush (6), pass (8), scoring (4)

Colts defense: overall (3), rush (11T), pass (4), scoring (2)

Turnover differential: Broncos minus-2; Colts plus-3.

Broncos player to watch

QB Bo Nix. After leading Denver to the playoffs as a rookie, expectations soared for Nix. He threw one TD pass and two interceptions in Week 1. In December against Indy, Nix threw three TD passes and three interceptions, but the Broncos scored 21 fourth-quarter points to rally for a win. He needs to play more efficiently, with fewer interceptions, to reach his full potential.

Colts player to watch

TE Tyler Warren. The rookie had an impressive start, catching seven passes for 76 yards, converting a third down run into a first down and nearly scoring his first TD. The seven receptions were tied for No. 3 by a tight end in his NFL debut and his presence over the middle also helped teammates get open. It will be interesting to see how creative coach Shane Steichen gets with Warren’s versatility — he also threw six passes in his final college season — as the season progresses.

Key matchup

Broncos pass rush vs. Colts offensive line. Indy considers its rebuilt line a strength, and it certainly got off to a good start last week by paving the way for 156 yards rushing while allowing just one sack. But this will be a bigger test. The Broncos defense was strong last season and was even better last week. Denver had a league-leading six sacks against Tennessee.

Key injuries

Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw could miss his second straight game with an injured left quadricep after not practicing Wednesday. TE Nate Adkins (ankle) and DE John Franklin-Myers (knee) also did not practice and may sit out Sunday. TE Evan Engram (calf) did limited work Wednesday while LB Alex Singleton (thumb) was a full participant in practice. … The Colts could be down two cornerbacks with Jaylon Jones (hamstring) expected to miss multiple weeks and Charvarius Ward in the concussion protocol. RB Tyler Goodson (elbow) and DE Laiatu Latu (hamstring) were limited participants Wednesday. The only other players on Indy’s injury report, WRs Michael Pittman Jr. (glute) and Alec Pierce (knee), were full participants.

Series notes

Denver snapped a two-game losing streak in the series with a victory last December. … Indy tied the series, including postseason contests, after losing nine of the first 11 games. The Colts are 10-4 in the past 14 matchups. … The Broncos are making their first trip to Indy since 2019. They are 1-4 at Lucas Oil Stadium with the franchise’s only win at Lucas Oil Stadium coming in 2017. … The Colts have won all three playoff games. … Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning won a Super Bowl with each team but lost 39-33 in 2013 in his first trip back to Indianapolis after signing with Denver.

Stats and stuff

Denver is seeking its first 2-0 start since 2021. The Broncos have lost their first road game each of the past three seasons. … Coach Sean Payton needs one win for his 172nd regular-season victory, which would tie Bill Parcells, who is No. 15 all time. Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh also has 172 wins. Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll has 171. … Nix had a rating of 90 or above in each of his past four road starts in 2024. He also had five games with three or more TD passes last season, tied for No. 2 among rookies in league history. … WR Courtland Sutton has caught a TD pass in three straight games. … RB R.J. Harvey had six carries for 70 yards in his NFL debut last week. … Engram needs one catch to become the eighth-fastest tight end to 500 receptions. Sunday’s game would be his 110th. … The Broncos broke the franchise record for sacks last season, getting a league-high 63, and allowed the fewest total yards (133) in a season opener in franchise history last week. … CB Patrick Surtain II is the reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year. … Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins and Colts RB Jonathan Taylor met at Lucas Oil Stadium twice in college, both times in the Big Ten championship game. Dobbins led Ohio State to victories both times over Taylor’s Wisconsin Badgers. … Indianapolis is 1-0 for the first time since 2013. It hasn’t started 2-0 since 2009, which is the most recent time the Colts were AFC champions. … Indy scored on all seven possessions last week — four field goals and three touchdowns — while winning its third straight home game. … Daniel Jones threw for more than 250 yards and ran for two TDs last weekend, making him the fifth player in league history to reach both marks in a season opener. The others: John Elway, Troy Aikman, Jim McMahon and Otto Graham. … Taylor ranks fifth in the league with 71 yards rushing despite playing sparingly in the second half last week. His next 100-yard game will be the 25th of his career and will break a tie with Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson for second in franchise history. … In Week 1, Pittman Jr. hauled in his first TD catch at home since Oct. 29, 2023. … Indy added S Cam Bynum and CB Xavien Howard as free agents and each had a takeaway in their Colts debut. Bynum intercepted a pass while Howard recovered a fumble against his former team, Miami. … New K Spencer Shrader enters Week 2 a perfect 4 for 4 on field goals and 3 for 3 on extra points. … The Colts will wear all-white uniforms Sunday and are asking fans to also dress in white for this season’s “white out” game.

Fantasy tip

Broncos defense. With so much still unsettled in Week 2, there’s no need to complicate this choice. Denver relied on a strong defense last season to take some of the burden off a rookie quarterback and the Broncos may be even better in 2025. Besides, it’s still unclear whether Jones — or Indy’s offensive line — can replicate last week’s strong performance.

