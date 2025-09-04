Chiefs and Chargers meet in Brazil as Kansas City seeks 8th straight win over Los Angeles

Kansas City (17-3) vs Los Angeles Chargers (11-7) in Sao Paulo, Brazil Friday 8 p.m. EDT, YouTube. BetMGM NFL Odds:…

Kansas City (17-3) vs Los Angeles Chargers (11-7) in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Friday 8 p.m. EDT, YouTube.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Chiefs by 3.

Series record: Chiefs lead 78-51-1.

Last meeting: Chiefs beat Chargers 19-17 on Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City.

Chiefs offense: overall (15th), rush (22), pass (14), scoring (15).

Chargers offense: overall (11th), rush (17), pass (19), scoring (18).

Chiefs defense: overall (4), rush (8), pass (18), scoring (4).

Chargers defense: overall (1), rush (14), pass (17), scoring (1).

Turnover differential: Chiefs plus-6; Chargers plus-12.

Chiefs player to watch

WR Marquise Brown. He missed almost all of last season after hurting his shoulder on the first play of the preseason. The Chiefs brought him back on a one-year deal worth up to $11 million in the hopes that he can finally play a healthy season.

Chargers player to watch

WR Keenan Allen. The 13-year pro returned to the team in August after a season in Chicago. He’s seven catches away from hauling in 375 passes from QB Justin Herbert, which would make him just the third player in NFL history with that many receptions from multiple passers.

Key matchup

Kansas City’s defense against the Chargers running game. The Chiefs had to reacquire defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi in a trade with the Jets last week after they were unsatisfied with their performance up front in the preseason. Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton is poised to make a name for himself this season with his mix of speed and power.

Key injuries

Chiefs: WR Jalen Royals (knee) will not play while the fourth-round pick continues to deal with a knee injury.

Chargers: RB Najee Harris (eye) is possible to play after sitting out the entire preseason after a fireworks injury. LS Josh Harris (undisclosed) is on IR-R. CB Eric Rogers (ankle) is on IR. CB Deane Leonard (leg) is on IR-R. LT Rashawn Slater (knee) and LB Junior Colson (shoulder) are out for the season.

Series notes

The teams are playing each other overseas for the second time. The division rivals played in Mexico City during the 2019 season, with the Chiefs winning 24-17. … This game makes the Chargers the first franchise to play on five different continents. … The Chiefs have won seven in a row over the Chargers. The past three have been decided by a score in the final seven minutes of regulation.

Stats and stuff

The Chargers ranked No. 1 in the NFL in scoring defense in 2024, allowing 17.7 points per game. … The Chiefs begin pursuit of their 10th consecutive AFC West title. They are also chasing a sixth Super Bowl appearance in the past seven seasons. … Kansas City is 51-9 against division opponents over the past decade. … Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is 5-0 in season openers. … Travis Kelce holds the Chiefs record for receptions (1,004) while his 12,151 yards receiving are third most among NFL tight ends. … Kelce needs three TDs to tie Priest Holmes (83) for the most in franchise history. … Chiefs K Harrison Butker needs eight points to reach 1,000. … DT Chris Jones needs 5 1/2 sacks to pass Neil Smith (85 1/2) for third most in Chiefs history. … The Chargers added skill players around QB Justin Herbert, including rookies Omarion Hampton and Tre’ Harris and free agents Keenan Allen, Najee Harris and Tyler Conklin in an effort to improve the run game from a year ago. … The Chiefs will play without No. 1 wide receiver Rashee Rice, who is serving the first game in a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. That means they will lean heavily on second-year pro Xavier Worthy and Marquise Brown, who missed most of last season with a shoulder injury. … The Chiefs rebuilt the left side of their offensive line after it was dominated by the Eagles in the Super Bowl. They drafted Josh Simmons at No. 32 overall to play left tackle and moved second-year pro Kingsley Suamataia from tackle to guard.

Fantasy tip

Mahomes is averaging 272.5 passing yards, 2.25 touchdown passes and 0.58 interceptions per game in 12 starts against the Chargers.

