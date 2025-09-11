Chargers, Raiders face off Monday night in AFC West clash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Conventional wisdom says a divisional game counts more like two in the standings because of the…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Conventional wisdom says a divisional game counts more like two in the standings because of the separation created between the winner and loser.

But in Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh’s mind, it’s really 2 1/2 games when a potential tiebreaker is factored in for playoff seeding.

“The math of it,” Harbaugh said.

Which makes Monday night’s game at Las Vegas against the rival Raiders even more important for Los Angeles as its tries to establish an early foothold in the AFC West.

The Chargers opened the season with a 27-21 victory over Kansas City on Friday in São Paulo. But as impressive a win as that was over the three-time defending AFC champion, it was still just one game with 16 remaining.

To send a message that a team other than the Chiefs could claim the division for the first time since 2015, LA can build off that victory by defeating the Raiders and then Denver on Sept. 21.

Just three weeks into the season, the Chargers could be in position to take command of the division, but they also know the other three teams aren’t going to just hand it to them.

That includes the Raiders, who are hoping to make their own statement this season under first-year coach Pete Carroll. They’re the only AFC West team to not make the postseason last year.

They got off to a promising start, winning 20-13 at New England on Sunday. Now it’s a matter of carrying that performance over to this matchup — and doing it in a standalone game on national TV.

“Monday night football has been something big for all of us,” Carroll said. “Some of our guys since they were little kids have been dreaming about playing on Monday night, so it is a big deal.”

Preparing for Bowers

Raiders All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers hopes a knee injury he sustained against the Patriots won’t keep him out of the home opener.

The Chargers are preparing as if he will be there.

“Brock’s an elite weapon,” Los Angeles defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said. “We’ve seen him now a few times, and your hand’s full when he’s out there. He’s a receiver, he’s a tight end, he’s an electric athlete. Yards after the catch, catch and run — he can do all that.”

Whether Bowers, who caught five passes for 103 yards against the Patriots, plays could go all the way to game time.

“We’ll see how (the knee is) feeling throughout the week, but I’m hoping to play,” Bowers said Thursday.

Alt makes smooth transition

Chargers second-year pro Joe Alt switched from right to left tackle and made it look like he played that position all along.

He allowed no quarterback pressures on 41 passing plays against the Chiefs, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. It was the second time Alt has had such a game.

“I wouldn’t say we were surprised,” Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said. “He’s just such a talented player. To go from right to left is obviously very difficult in this league, but Joe’s done such a great job of picking it up. He’s a natural left tackle. That’s one of the great things about having him on this team. He can play guard and I’m sure if he really wanted to, could play center, too.”

From reserve to starter

One of the surprising developments of Raiders training camp was the emergence of third-year pro Kyu Blu Kelly from down the depth chart to starting cornerback for his hometown team.

Then he showed at New England why he earned that spot, getting a coverage grade from Pro Football Focus of 67.6, 37th among 113 cornerbacks.

“He did a nice job,” Carroll said. “He got challenged. They went after him.”

Carroll said he and the staff haven’t pinpointed why Kelly emerged in camp.

“But there was a shift,” Carroll said. “Coming out of the offseason, I didn’t see it coming.”

True home-field advantage

Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium often feel like neutral settings, with opposing fans occupying many if not most of the seats.

That isn’t expected to be the case when the Chargers visit, which isn’t unusual. The Raiders have the home-crowd advantage in this series even when they meet in Southern California, where the club remains arguably at least as popular as the two Los Angeles teams.

According to secondary ticket seller Vivid Seats’ “fan forecast,” 86% of the tickets sold have gone to Raiders fans.

“I think it’s going to be crazy,” Carroll said. “I can’t wait to hear the group get after it.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.