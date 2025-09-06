Chargers passing game helps break seven-game losing streak against Chiefs in Brazil

If only the Los Angeles Chargers could play all their games 6,000 miles from home. They went to Sao Paulo,…

If only the Los Angeles Chargers could play all their games 6,000 miles from home. They went to Sao Paulo, Brazil, and knocked off Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, snapping a seven-game losing streak against their AFC West rival that dated to 2021.

“The longer the travel, the better it makes for the feeling of breaking through, overcoming,” coach Jim Harbaugh said. “It was awesome.”

Harbaugh favors the run game, but the Chargers went to the air in a surprise move that helped them take the early lead in a 27-21 season-opening win on Friday night.

Quarterback Justin Herbert completed 25 of 34 passes for 318 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Then Herbert used his legs to secure the win. With two minutes left and the Chiefs having no timeouts, he scrambled to his right for a 19-yard gain on third-and-14, sliding to stay inbounds and keep the clock ticking.

“Justin was phenomenal in every way,” Harbaugh said.

The Chargers led all the way, and each time the Chiefs cut the lead, the Chargers responded against a team that has won nine straight AFC West titles. They answered with touchdowns after the Chiefs got to 13-12 and 20-18.

“I just want to stack the games,” safety Derwin James Jr. said. “The season doesn’t end with this game and we know we’re going to have to play that team again, but it helps. Being 1-0 in the division is very big for our team.”

What’s working

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter had months to plan for the season opener and it showed. The Chiefs, who ranked second in the NFL in third down conversion rate last season, were held to just 5 of 14 third downs. The Chiefs failed to convert any of their first seven tries on third down, highlighted by Daiyan Henley’s sack in the red zone. The Chargers defense limited Kansas City to 98 rushing yards.

What needs help

Turns out the receiving group isn’t the dud some thought it might be. Herbert hooked up with old target Keenan Allen for a TD, Quentin Johnston caught two TD passes and Ladd McConkey caught six passes for 74 yards. Rookie Tre Harris had just one catch for 11 yards.

Stock up

Left tackle Joe Alt anchored an offensive line that helped the Bolts accumulate 394 yards. Alt moved from right to left tackle, a position he last played at Notre Dame, after Rashawn Slater went down with a season-ending injury during training camp. Harbaugh called Alt “maybe the best and most improved player on our team, and he was so good last year.”

Stock down

Running back Najee Harris lost his starting role in the opener to rookie Omarion Hampton. Harris sustained an eye injury in a July 4 fireworks incident in Northern California and missed all of training camp. He had one carry for 5 yards and one catch for 5 yards. Hampton had 15 carries for 48 yards.

Injuries

Linebacker Denzel Perryman hurt his ankle in the second quarter and did not return. He was in a walking boot afterward.

Key number

375 — Wide receiver Keenan Allen caught seven passes in São Paulo for a career total of 375 from Herbert. Allen previously had 520 catches from retired QB Philip Rivers, making him the third player in NFL history with 375 catches from multiple passers along with Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Tony Gonzalez.

Next steps

Herbert has a 6-3 record against the Las Vegas Raiders, the next opponent on Sept. 15, with an average of 279.6 passing yards.

