Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack to miss at least 4 games with elbow injury

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Linebacker Khalil Mack will go on injured reserve with an elbow injury, leaving the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers without one of their top defenders for at least the next four games.

Mack dislocated his left elbow in the first quarter of a win at Las Vegas on Monday night.

“It’s one of the toughest things I’ve ever seen. I was staring right at it,” coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday. “I’ve had an arm injury, too, and those are painful. I have a new level of respect for the toughness of Khalil Mack.”

There were initial concerns that, based on how it looked, the injury could have sidelined Mack for a lengthy period.

Although he hadn’t spoken to Mack, upon hearing it wasn’t as serious as first thought, quarterback Justin Herbert said, “That’s definitely good to hear.”

The Chargers have depth at Mack’s position, with Bud Dupree and Tui Tuipulotu figuring to contribute. The edge rushers combined for 14 1/2 sacks last season, although neither has one so far this season.

Harbaugh said the team would look at adding a couple of edge rushers as well.

The Chargers (2-0) host AFC West rival Denver (1-1) on Sunday.

