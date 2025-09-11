Chargers’ Herbert takes on Raiders’ defense in Monday night matchup

Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) at Las Vegas (1-0) Monday, 10 p.m., EDT, ESPN BetMGM NFL Odds: Chargers by 3 1/2.…

Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) at Las Vegas (1-0)

Monday, 10 p.m., EDT, ESPN

BetMGM NFL Odds: Chargers by 3 1/2.

Series record: Raiders lead 68-60-2.

Against the spread: Chargers 1-0; Raiders 1-0.

Last week: Chargers beat Chiefs 27-21; Raiders beat Patriots 20-13.

Last meeting: Chargers beat Raiders 34-20 on Jan. 5 in Las Vegas.

Chargers offense: overall (T5), rush (19), pass (3), scoring (T6).

Chargers defense: overall (22), rush (15), pass (24), scoring (T13).

Raiders offense: overall (7), rush (28), pass (2), scoring (T15).

Raiders defense: overall (21), rush (6), pass (27), scoring (T6).

Turnover differential: Chargers even; Raiders even.

Chargers player to watch

QB Justin Herbert. After passing for 318 yards and three touchdowns against the Chiefs, Herbert faces a Raiders secondary still trying to prove itself. Las Vegas allowed Patriots QB Drake Maye 287 yards, though 54 of that came on their final drive when the Raiders played soft in order to drain the clock. The Raiders’ defense isn’t considered on par with the Chiefs’ D, so there is an opportunity for Herbert to shine.

Raiders player to watch

DE Maxx Crosby. If the Raiders are to make life easier for their secondary, they will need to put pressure on Herbert. Crosby is an elite pass rusher who had a sack and, according to Pro Football Focus, seven quarterback pressures in the season opener despite facing constant double teams. The Raiders had four sacks in that game, so Crosby created opportunities for other linemen as well.

Key matchup

Raiders TEs Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer vs. Chargers S Derwin James. Bowers injured a knee at New England, so he might not play, but Mayer made a key catch against the Patriots with Bowers sidelined. James helped hold Kansas City TE Travis Kelce to two receptions last week, so he’s a difficult challenge no matter who lines up at the position.

Key injuries

Chargers: LB Denzel Perryman sprained his ankle in the first half Friday against Kansas City. Coach Jim Harbaugh said wasn’t sure if he would be placed on injured reserve.

Raiders: Bowers and LB Elandon Roberts (elbow) were injured in the opener, and coach Pete Carroll called both day to day.

Series notes

The Chargers swept the Raiders last season for the first time since 2018, winning coach Jim Harbaugh’s debut 22-10 and then 34-20 at Las Vegas in Week 18. … Los Angeles also won in Las Vegas for just the second time. The Chargers defeated the Raiders 30-27 in 2020. … The Chargers have won three of the past four meetings and six of nine.

Stats and stuff

Chargers RB Najee Harris played just 12 snaps against Kansas City, gaining 5 yards on one carry and catching a 5-yard pass. Harbaugh expects his workload to increase. Harris missed all of training camp because of an eye injury sustained in a fireworks accident on July 4. … Herbert had a multitude of playmakers to hit against the Chiefs, connecting with Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Tyler Conklin, rookie Omarion Hampton, Will Dissly, Tre’ Harris and Najee Harris. The team was lacking that kind of depth last season. … The Chargers were the NFL’s top-ranked defensive team last season, giving up just 17.7 points per game. … The Chargers held an opponent to fewer than seven points in the first half for the sixth time since Jesse Minter took over as defensive coordinator last season. … Herbert and Allen have picked up where they left off before the WR left for Chicago last season. Six of Allen’s team-high seven catches against the Chiefs went for a first down or touchdown, and three of those moved the chains on third down. … Carroll is 41-22-1 in prime-time games, and his 64.8% winning rate is third among coaches with 50 or more such appearances. Only John Harbaugh (69.4) and Don Shula (66.7%) have better records. … Las Vegas’ Geno Smith led all quarterbacks who threw at least 20 passes with 10.6 yards per attempt. He also the first Raiders QB to complete more than 70% of his passes for at least 10 yards a throw since Derek Carr in 2021. Smith also could become the first Raider since Carr that season to open a season with consecutive 300-yard passing games. … LB Devin White needs just four tackles to become the second player since 2019 with at least 600 stops and 20 sacks. New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis is the other one. … WR Jakobi Meyers has multiple receptions in 25 consecutive games. … The Raiders’ nine quarterback hits were second in the opening week only to Denver’s 12. … Bowers’ 20.6 yards per catch led all receivers in Week 1 who had at least five receptions. He has 117 receptions for 1,297 yards, both highs for a tight end through his first 18 games.

Fantasy tip

Chargers WR Keenan Allen has a big-game performance waiting to happen. His 11 games with at least 12 receptions and 100 yards is best of all time. The Raiders have a young secondary that is talented, but a veteran such as Allen is capable of exploiting it.

