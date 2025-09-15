Chargers’ Denzel Perryman sidelined with ankle injury after season opener

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman was placed on injured reserve Monday with an ankle…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman was placed on injured reserve Monday with an ankle injury.

Perryman will miss at least the next four games after getting hurt in a season-opening win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil. He missed all of the team’s practices leading up to their game against the Raiders in Las Vegas on Monday night.

Perryman is in his second stint with the Chargers after rejoining the team before the 2024 season. He started 11 games last season, missing time with various injuries.

In other moves, the Chargers signed long snapper Rick Lovato to the active roster. They also added safety Tony Jefferson and linebacker Kana’i Mauga from the practice squad for Monday’s game.

