Chargers’ defense dominates Raiders, but can they keep it up against another AFC rival?

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers are off to a 2-0 start for the second straight season under coach Jim Harbaugh. The difference this time? Both wins were over AFC West opponents.

They’ll have a chance to make it 3-0 against the division on Sunday when they host the Denver Broncos in their home opener.

The Bolts’ latest takedown was a 20-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. They opened the season with a 27-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil.

“Obviously, there are things to clean up, but I like the direction we’re going,” quarterback Justin Herbert said. “As long as we’re moving forward, keep getting better, I like the things that this team can do.”

What’s working

The defense. It limited the Raiders to just 218 yards of offense, with Las Vegas quarterback Geno Smith throwing for 180 yards with three interceptions. The first play of the game was an interception by the Chargers. The D-line showed its endurance when the Raiders chewed up 11 minutes, 15 seconds on a 19-play, 62-yard drive that ended in a field goal.

What needs help

Second-half offense. The Chargers managed just three points after halftime and had their first turnover of the season.

Stock up

Linebacker Daiyan Henley. He came off the injury report to play with a fever and had one of the best games of his three-year career. He had a team-leading 10 tackles (two for loss), an interception and an 11-yard sack of Smith that ended a late fourth-quarter possession. Henley said he cried in the second quarter because he felt “terrible.” Herbert said, “For him to show up and give us his best effort like that, he’s a true leader on this team.”

Stock down

Running back Omarion Hampton. The rookie has 23 carries for 72 yards and no touchdowns through two games as the top option. He had a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Raiders. Hampton has yet to meet expectations based on his draft profile and it’s possible the team opts for Najee Harris as its No. 1 RB. “We want to get better there and keep growing,” Harbaugh said.

Injuries

Linebacker Khalil Mack’s left elbow bent awkwardly on the final play of the first quarter. He returned to the sideline wearing a sling and was set to have imaging. Linebacker Denzel Perryman went on injured reserve Monday with an ankle injury he suffered against Kansas City in the season opener.

Key number

Zero — The Chargers have not allowed a first-half touchdown this season.

Next steps

The Chargers, who were 5-3 at home last season, play Denver (1-1) on Sunday in their home opener.

