Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh say he’s excited about the opportunity to play on ‘a world stage’

SAO PAULO (AP) — Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday he wasn’t thinking of the challenges of starting the season in Brazil when he learned Los Angeles would be making the long trip to face the Kansas City Chiefs here as the home team.

“I was excited about it. We are at a world stage, it is the only game on Friday night,” Harbaugh said before the Chargers held practice at the training ground used by the soccer club Corinthians, which owns the stadium where the Chargers will play. “There’s an honor there to be selected to play this game.”

“The hospitality is amazing. We just got here this morning, but already at the airport and everywhere we’ve gone, we’ve been made to feel welcome,” the coach added. “That motivates us, even on top of the game, which is so big.”

Harbaugh also said running back Najee Harris, who suffered a superficial eye injury during a fireworks mishap on July 4, is “ready to go” for the game against the Chiefs. The 27-year-old signed with the Chargers this offseason as a free agent.

Quarterback Justin Herbert, who is making his first trip to South America, agreed the trip is a boost for the Chargers. He said that early on the team “understood that we’re going to lose some time to traveling, but as long as we’re on the film, practicing.”

“I only heard good things about the place (Brazil),” Herbert said. “I’ve heard it is going to be really loud, fans are really passionate.”

“I love to travel, this is my first time in South America. I think it’s been really cool so far. We got in pretty early this morning. To be able to come see the place, experience the culture and get a feel for it, I’m really excited for it,” the quarterback added.

Sao Paulo is hosting only its second NFL game, one of a record-high seven international league games this season, including the first-ever stops in Berlin, Dublin and Madrid.

Safety Derwin James Jr. said the Chargers need to focus on “one play at the time, and don’t worry about the full game” to end their streak of seven consecutive defeats against the Chiefs. He is also excited to play for the Brazilian audience of about 47,000 fans on Friday.

Last year, before the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers in Sao Paulo, fans and some players complained about the long trip and the possible risk of violence in the Brazilian metropolis. Many left the country excited after enjoying the raucous atmosphere at NeoQuimica Arena.

On social media, Brazilian support seems to lean toward star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who have won seven straight against the Chargers.

Corinthians midfielder Raniele, who watched the Chargers practice, said he doesn’t support any NFL team, but will attend to see the three-time Super Bowl winner.

“He is amazing, everyone here wants to see him in person,” Raniele said. “The winner of this match will be whoever gets the chance to see it live.”

