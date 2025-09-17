Cardinals place CB Garrett Williams and DL L.J. Collier on injured reserve in hit to team’s defense

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals placed defensive lineman L.J. Collier and cornerback Garrett Williams on injured reserve Wednesday,…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals placed defensive lineman L.J. Collier and cornerback Garrett Williams on injured reserve Wednesday, dealing a blow to a defense that’s played well over the first two games.

Collier (knee) and Williams (knee) were both hurt during the team’s 27-22 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Coach Jonathan Gannon said there’s a chance that both players could potentially return this season.

The Cardinals also announced Wednesday that they signed cornerback Darren Hall to the active roster from the practice squad.

The injury news wasn’t good for the Cardinals, but it also wasn’t as bad as initially feared.

Two other cornerbacks — Max Melton (knee) and rookie Will Johnson (groin) — also left Sunday’s game with injuries, but Gannon said both are day to day. Melton was on the field for Wednesday’s practice.

The Cardinals were down to their last two cornerbacks by the end of the Panthers game, with rookie Denzel Burke and Kei’Trel Clark pressed into more action. Gannon said he’s pleased with how they responded.

“I’m very confident in whoever we put out there, they’ll give us a chance to win,” Gannon told reporters.

