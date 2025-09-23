Bucs’ Mike Evans expected to miss less than 4 weeks with hamstring injury, AP source says

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans is expected to miss less than…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans is expected to miss less than four weeks with a hamstring injury, a person with knowledge of his MRI results told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced his status.

Evans was injured in Tampa Bay’s 29-27 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

The Buccaneers (3-0) host the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) this week in a matchup between two of the NFL’s six undefeated teams.

Evans missed three games and part of another last season with a hamstring injury. He is the only player in NFL history to start his career with 11 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Only Hall of Famer Jerry Rice had that many at any point.

The Buccaneers have been depleted by injuries this season. They were missing three starting offensive lineman and a backup against the Jets. Also, wideouts Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan haven’t played this season.

Godwin could return against the Eagles for the first time since suffering a severe ankle injury last October.

