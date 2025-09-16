Buccaneers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey has a torn pectoral muscle, AP source says

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Buccaneers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey will have surgery for a torn pectoral muscle and is expected…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Buccaneers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey will have surgery for a torn pectoral muscle and is expected to miss the rest of the season, a person with knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

An MRI confirmed the severity of the injury, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the results.

Kancey was injured in the Buccaneers’ 20-19 victory at Houston on Monday night.

A first-round draft pick in 2023, Kancey was a major part of Tampa Bay’s defense and played a key role in helping stop the run.

Kancey missed three games his rookie season and five games last year.

