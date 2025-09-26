Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones undergoes surgery on right knee

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones has undergone right knee surgery, the team announced Friday. Jones…

Jones had a lateral collateral ligament tear in his right knee and a hamstring avulsion repaired. The surgery was performed Thursday by the team physician, Dr. James Voos.

Jones was injured on the Browns’ fourth offensive play last Sunday against Green Bay when Packers safety Javon Bullard went low and hit his leg.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday the Browns have asked the NFL to review the play. The league’s officiating department said a penalty should have been called because Bullard went low outside of the tight end box.

“It shouldn’t happen, and I’m not saying that there was intent for that to happen. Our guys understand the rules,” Stefanski said. “In the old days, you’d have to defend yourself because guys could go low. I can picture Antoine Winfield, that was kind of his calling card on those plays, so you would be maybe more aware to protect yourself.”

The third-year left tackle will miss the rest of the season. It’s the third straight year an injury has ended Jones’ season early. He suffered a knee injury in Week 14 in 2023 and a broken fibula in Week 11 last year.

Cornelius Lucas is expected to be the left tackle when the Browns (1-2) play at Detroit on Sunday. Right tackle Jack Conklin is questionable with an elbow injury. If Conklin is inactive for the third straight game, KT Leveston would get the start.

