Browns’ defense continues to dominate, but can it keep carrying the team?

CLEVELAND (AP) — Complementary football doesn’t always have to be pretty to be effective. The latest example happened on Sunday,…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Complementary football doesn’t always have to be pretty to be effective. The latest example happened on Sunday, when the Cleveland Browns rallied for a surprising 13-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Through three games, the Browns have shown that no matter how ugly their offense looks, as long as they don’t commit a critical turnover or mistake on special teams, their defense will keep them competitive.

Coordinator Jim Schwartz’s unit is allowing a league-low 204.3 total yards and 57.3 rushing yards per game. Myles Garrett is tied for second in the NFL with four sacks, and eight others have at least one-half sack. A lack of takeaways was an issue until Grant Delpit’s fourth-quarter interception of Green Bay’s Jordan Love.

“Myles gets a lot of attention. So, there are opportunities for other guys to win when they do want to slide to him or bring a tight end to them or bring a running back to them,” coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He can still win in those situations, as we’ve seen, but it does free other guys up to have that one-on-one matchup or, you know, run a game with another player and win. So, they all play together, but having a deep group there allows us also to stay fresh throughout those games.”

On the season, 24 of the 68 points Cleveland (1-2) has allowed have been off turnovers or a blocked punt. Against the Packers, Joe Flacco threw an interception late in the second quarter when the Browns were just outside of field goal range, but it was nearly the equivalent of a punt since it came on fourth down.

Even though the defense has generated three-and-outs on a league-high 12 drives, it has allowed five 10-play possessions where opponents have scored four times (three touchdowns, one field goal).

How long Cleveland’s defense can play at a high level while the offense continues struggles remains unknown. The running game is starting to come around as rookie Quinshon Judkins had 94 yards on 18 carries, including his first NFL touchdown that tied the game at 10-all after Delpit’s pick gave the Browns the ball at the Green Bay 4.

Stefanski continues to have confidence in Joe Flacco, whose 65.4 passer rating is last among QBs who have at least 42 pass attempts. Flacco is averaging only 8.2 yards per completion, third lowest in the league.

Flacco is hoping the win can help spark a bit of a resurgence on offense.

“Wins like this, they do a lot for a team and they have the ability to do a lot for a football team and give them belief in a lot of other things,” he said. “So, we got other things that we need to work on, but getting wins any chance in any way you can. I don’t know how many of these I can deal with. If I have to deal with 14 more of them, then I will.”

What’s working

The defense. Cleveland is fourth in the league against the pass at 147.0 yards per game despite facing Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Love in the first three weeks. The Browns have recorded a sack on a league-high 14.3% of opponents’ pass attempts.

What needs help

Downfield passing. Flacco has completed only 14 of 38 passes of 10 air yards or more. His 37.6 passer rating on those throws is second lowest in the league among quarterbacks who have played three games.

Stock up

Andre Szmyt has made all three of his field goals since his miss during the fourth quarter against Cincinnati that would have given the Browns the lead. Szmyt’s 55-yarder on the last play of Sunday’s game is the longest walk-off field goal in Browns history. Szmyt dedicated the win to his mother, Lala, who died from a brain aneurysm on July 10.

“You’ve been through a lot,” Stefanski said in locker room after the game when he gave Szmyt a game ball. “We’ve got your back, and I know who was watching that field goal go through. That was your mom. Congratulations.”

Stock down

Right guard Wyatt Teller was called for two penalties, including a chop block on second-and-goal at the Green Bay 1-yard line during the fourth quarter that moved the ball back 15 yards. The Browns eventually settled for a field goal.

Injuries

Stefanski said Monday that offensive tackle Dawand Jones will miss the rest of the season after he suffered a knee injury on the first offensive series. Right tackle Jack Conklin (elbow) was inactive and defensive tackle Mike Hall (knee) missed his third straight game.

Key numbers

4 — Times since 2000 the Browns have won on the final play after not leading at all.

46 — Quarterbacks sacked by Garrett during his nine-year career. He added Love to the list during the second quarter.

What’s next

Cleveland makes the short trip to Detroit, where it will face the Lions on Sunday. The Browns beat the Lions 13-10 in 2021 but have lost five straight in the Motor City. Cleveland’s last win at Detroit was in 1983.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.