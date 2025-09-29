Browns acquire Cam Robinson from Texans amid offensive tackle injuries

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns acquired offensive tackle Cam Robinson from the Houston Texans in a trade involving late-round…

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns acquired offensive tackle Cam Robinson from the Houston Texans in a trade involving late-round draft picks.

Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the trade during his Monday news conference.

The Browns sent a 2027 sixth-round draft pick to the Texans for the ninth-year offensive lineman and a 2027 seventh-round selection.

Cleveland is thin at offensive tackle heading into Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings in London. Starting left tackle Dawand Jones suffered a season-ending knee injury during the first quarter of the Sept. 21 game against Green Bay. Right tackle Jack Conklin has been inactive the past three games because of an elbow injury.

KT Leveston was the left tackle and Cornelius Lucas lined up at right tackle during Sunday’s 34-10 loss at Detroit. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Lucas allowed two sacks and five pressures on 17 pass rush snaps by Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson.

The Browns claimed four-year veteran Thayer Munford off New England’s practice squad last week, but he was inactive for the Detroit game.

Robinson was a second-round pick by Jacksonville in 2017. He was traded to Minnesota in the middle of last season before signing with Houston this season.

Robinson — who has played in 104 games with 102 starts — played the first three games this season, and started at left tackle in the Texans’ Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams. However, he was inactive for Sunday’s game against Tennessee with rookie Aireontae Ersery winning the left tackle spot.

“Cam wants to play, so it gives him the opportunity to do that,” Houston coach DeMeco Ryans said of the trade. “He’s done everything the right way, everything that we asked him to do. So, we wanted to do right by him.”

Stefanski didn’t commit to Robinson immediately being inserted into the lineup.

“I’d say let’s get him in the building first, before I can answer that,” Stefanski said. “Obviously, he’s a guy that’s played a lot of football, but until we get him up here, until we spend some time with him, I don’t think it’s fair to say.”

