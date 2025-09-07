Broncos’ Malcolm Roach sidelined with calf strain, out for at least 4 weeks

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos have placed defensive tackle Malcolm Roach on injured reserve with a strained calf, sidelining…

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos have placed defensive tackle Malcolm Roach on injured reserve with a strained calf, sidelining the sixth-year pro for at least four weeks.

The Broncos made several moves Saturday, elevating inside linebacker Lavelle Bailey and fullback Adam Prentice to their active roster for Sunday’s opener against the Tennessee Titans. Additionally, quarterback Sam Ehlinger was promoted to the active roster.

Roach left practice Thursday after straining a calf muscle.

Bailey was promoted in light of inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw being ruled out of the game with a strained thigh, and Prentice is needed with Nate Adkins (ankle) out.

