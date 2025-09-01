Broncos linebackers Singleton and Greenlaw return from injuries for season opener against Titans

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw will finally line up alongside each other in the middle of…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw will finally line up alongside each other in the middle of Denver’s defense when the Broncos open their season Sunday against the Tennessee Titans and No. 1 overall draft pick Cam Ward.

“It’s going to be great,” defensive tackle D.J. Jones said Monday. “They’re two veteran players who know what to do. Having them out there is going to be amazing.”

Both of the Broncos’ starting inside linebackers are coming off multiple injuries, both major ones that sidelined them much of last season and some nagging setbacks over the summer.

Greenlaw, a prized free agent addition for the Broncos, appeared in just two games last season as he recovered from a torn Achilles tendon he sustained in the Super Bowl in the 2023 season and also a calf injury. He didn’t play in the preseason or participate in Denver’s joint practices with the 49ers and Cardinals after dealing with a troublesome thigh that limited his offseason work.

Singleton participated in the Broncos’ joint practice with the Cardinals and logged a dozen snaps against the Saints in Denver’s preseason finale after spending the offseason recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee that he sustained in Week 3 last September. He also missed about a week of practice this summer after undergoing surgery on his left thumb, which he broke in training camp July 28.

Three days later, Greenlaw came up limping and coach Sean Payton said the seventh-year pro was dealing with scar tissue from a quadriceps injury in April that sidelined him through Denver’s offseason program.

Singleton said he’s been eagerly awaiting the duo’s debut ever since Greenlaw joined the Broncos in free agency.

“Crazy, beyond excited,” Singleton said. “He’s one of the best players in this league, so being in meetings with him every day, picking his brain and just seeing how we’re going to work off one another it’s awesome.

“I love every single day coming to work with him. It’s been a ton of fun. He plays fast, he plays violent, physical, everything you want out of a linebacker. So, to be able to play together, play off each other, it’s special. I’m enjoying every second of it. I can’t wait until we get to put it on display what we’re going to do.”

Their workload will be monitored closely, especially Greenlaw, who logged just 36 snaps last season.

“He (didn’t play) in the preseason, but he’s gotten a lot of work,” said Payton, who has compared Greenlaw’s physical play to former boxing great Mike Tyson. “We are being smart. We’re being conservative relative to the approach. It’s a long season. So most importantly, having him not only healthy early on, but for the long haul is the goal.”

Payton is also relieved to have Singleton back.

“He’s a great communicator,” Payton said. “There are a couple of things that I’m not going to say are musts, but are certainly pluses for inside linebackers. No. 1 are instincts, tackling, but he is a calming influence relative to getting the defense lined up. He wears the green dot, his leadership. So all those things outside of just his ability to play and tackle. He communicates well, he’s I’m sure considered one of our leaders.

“So it’s hard to replace that when there’s a lot of intangible things that you lose when you lose a player like that.”

Greenlaw said when he got to Denver he quickly realized he and Singleton are a lot alike.

“I see a lot of the same leadership qualities in Alex,” Greenlaw said. “Alex is a vocal guy when he needs to be. He’s also a tackling machine. Just having somebody like that, I just knew that somebody who is going to go out there and that’s going to battle, that’s going to fight, that’s going to give it all they’ve got every play. I saw that in Alex that I see in myself, so I thought this was going to be a great little duo.”

