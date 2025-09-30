Broncos find winning formula: A run-first offense and a dominant defense

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos found an identity in Week 4, unveiling a run-first offense to complement their first-rate…

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos found an identity in Week 4, unveiling a run-first offense to complement their first-rate defense in a 28-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

They ran roughshod over the Bengals, rushing for 186 yards with J.K. Dobbins accounting for 101 of those and giving Denver its first 100-yard game since the 2022 season finale.

Bo Nix threw for a career-high 326 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also ran for a score, as did wide receiver Marvin Mims, in a Denver win that evened the Broncos’ record at 2-2 heading into next week’s clash with the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles in Philadelphia.

“I think that race that we always talk about, of improving and finding the identity of what we’re going to be, it still continues,” coach Sean Payton said Tuesday. “There were a number of things on tape. Obviously, today’s schedule is a little different because of the short week, but we’d be foolish if we didn’t find a way to get the corrections taken care of from last night’s game and there are plenty of them.

“So it’s a quick turnaround and the focus strictly has to be on Philly. It can’t be on the following week going to London or any of those things,” Payton added. “Short week. We have to get the recovery going, players have to get rested, the study’s going to be important, the plan’s going to be important and then implementing it against a real good football team on the road.”

What’s working

The Broncos’ ground game — finally. In ending a 38-game drought without a 100-yard rusher, counting the playoffs, Dobbins averaged a healthy 6.3 yards per carry and rookie RB R.J. Harvey added 58 yards on 14 hand-offs for a 4.1-yard average. Mims took his only carry to the house for a 16-yard score, Nix scored from six yards out and fullback Adam Prentice even got a touch, gaining four yards up the middle for a key first down.

What needs help

The penalties continue to haunt the Broncos. After averaging 10 flags a game, including penalties that were declined, in the first three weeks, the Broncos trimmed that number to seven penalties Monday night. But they continue to be their own worst enemies at times with undisciplined mistakes.

Stock up

A week after RB J.K. Dobbins had 83 yards on 11 carries against his former team, the Los Angeles Chargers, he posted Denver’s first 100-yard rushing game since the 2022 season finale.

Stock down

C Luke Wattenberg drew four penalty flags, putting a blemish on an otherwise dominant offensive performance.

Injuries

None of concern.

Key numbers

— 6-for-6: Mims caught every pass thrown his way for 69 yards to go with his 16-yard TD run. He also averaged 8 yards on three punt returns.

— 9-of-10: Nix threw to 10 receivers and hit all of them save for rookie Pat Bryant.

—37:58: The time of possession for Denver’s offense, compared to Cincy’s 22:02.

Next steps

After the Broncos try to snap Philadelphia’s nine-game home winning streak, it’s off to London for a Week 6 matchup with the New York Jets.

