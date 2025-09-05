Broncos’ defense takes a hit: Greenlaw and Roach ruled out for opener against Titans

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have ruled out two key defensive players for their opener against the Tennessee…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have ruled out two key defensive players for their opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday: inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach.

Greenlaw has been bothered by a left quadriceps injury all offseason. After pulling up lame in a one-on-one drill July 31, he was held out of the Broncos’ three preseason games and both of their joint practices in training camp.

He missed practice this week, working on a side field instead.

Coach Sean Payton declined to discuss the injuries on Friday. Earlier this week, Payton said the Broncos were taking a conservative approach to Greenlaw’s workload: “It’s a long season, so most importantly, having him not only healthy early on but for the long haul is the goal.”

Greenlaw, who signed a three-year, $31.5 million free-agent contract with the Broncos this offseason after six years in San Francisco, has dealt with injuries ever since tearing his left Achilles tendon in the 2024 Super Bowl. He played just 36 snaps over two games last year with the 49ers.

Justin Strnad, who filled in last year when inside linebacker Alex Singleton suffered a season-ending knee injury, will likely get the start in place of Greenlaw alongside Singleton. Also on the roster is undrafted rookie Karene Reid and second-year pro Levelle Bailey is on the practice squad.

Roach left practice Thursday with a strained calf. Eyioma Uwazurike and Jordan Jackson figure to divvy up his snaps on Sunday when the Broncos face quarterback Cam Ward, the top overall draft pick in 2025.

Also out for the game is Broncos tight end Nate Adkins, who recently underwent ankle surgery.

Outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman, who was limited Thursday with a strained hamstring, was a full participant Friday and is clear to play against the Titans.

No Tennessee players were ruled out for the game.

