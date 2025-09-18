Brock Purdy practices again, calls toe injury ‘day to day’ ahead of 49ers’ home opener

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy practiced for a second straight day for the San Francisco 49ers, and the…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy practiced for a second straight day for the San Francisco 49ers, and the quarterback characterized the status of his toe injury as “day to day” leading up to the home opener against Arizona on Sunday.

Purdy hurt his toe in the season opener at Seattle and missed last week’s win at New Orleans with the injury. He returned to practice this week on a limited basis and said he won’t be sure whether he can play against the Cardinals until Sunday.

“Definitely just got to see come game time how I feel,” Purdy said Thursday. “Obviously, I want to play every game. I want to be out there. You only get 17 regular-season games and every game matters, especially a divisional (game) going against the Cardinals. So if you ask me, I’d love to, but I’m trying to be smart with my body here, but you never know. We’ll see when the game comes.”

Purdy initially hurt the toe in the first half against the Seahawks, but was able to play through the injury on adrenaline. Purdy went 26 for 35 for 277 yards with two TDs and two interceptions and led a game-winning TD drive capped by a 4-yard pass to Jake Tonges.

The pain got worse after the game and Purdy underwent an MRI that showed he had an injury that has been described as similar to turf toe but does not require surgery like the injury that could sideline Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow for three months.

Purdy returned to practice on Wednesday and has a chance to play this week.

“It was nice that he was able to get out and do some stuff though,” coach Kyle Shanahan told flagship radio station KNBR. “Anytime you hear turf toe, you get so nervous about that stuff. You don’t know which kind it is. The fact that he’s been able to do some this week, I think, is a real good sign and gives him a chance to go on Sunday.”

Purdy missed two games last season with injuries, sitting out one game with a right shoulder injury and another with a right elbow injury. Those are the only games he has missed because of injuries since taking over as the starter late in the 2022 season. He did have a significant injury to his right elbow in the 2022 NFC championship game that required surgery but he made it back for the opener the following season.

Mac Jones fared well as Purdy’s replacement in his first action with San Francisco after being signed in the offseason as a free agent. He went 26 for 39 for 279 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the 26-21 win at New Orleans.

Jones would play again this week if Purdy can’t go.

Injury report

Receiver Jauan Jennings (shoulder, ankle) and OL Spencer Burford (knee) sat out of practice for a second straight day.

Running back Christian McCaffrey was back as a full participant after sitting out Wednesday mostly for rest. Left tackle Trent Williams (knee), DL Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), FB Kyle Juszczyk (concussion), DB Siran Neal (concussion) and WR Jordan Watkins (calf) were all limited.

