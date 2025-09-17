Bo Nix and Sean Payton downplay viral sideline exchange during Broncos’ loss to Colts

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Bo Nix and Sean Payton downplayed their most recent sideline exchange as each presented his version…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Bo Nix and Sean Payton downplayed their most recent sideline exchange as each presented his version of events.

The Denver Broncos quarterback maintained that what appeared to be a heated conversation Sunday at Indianapolis wasn’t so much volatile as volume-related. His coach said it was simply a matter trying to get an explanation following a play.

“For whatever reason, we’re allowing conversations to become bigger than what they are,” Nix said Wednesday, three days after the moment between him and Payton went viral as the Broncos lost 29-28 to the Colts on a field goal as time expired.

Nix added the moment had more to do with not being able to hear over the noise.

“We oftentimes forget that it’s a big stadium and a lot of people are talking at same time,” said Nix, the 12th overall pick out of Oregon in the 2024 NFL draft. “So you’ve got to be a little bit louder and more vocal.”

The kerfuffle happened late in the third quarter as Nix came off the field following an incomplete pass to Evan Engram to force a punt. Payton appeared to ask Nix something as his QB walked past him toward the bench. Payton then took a few steps in the direction of Nix, who turned around and uttered something to his coach while gesturing with his hands. Nix then walked away.

“That was just something as simple as he asked me what happened on a play,” Nix said. “I told him, I turned, he couldn’t quite hear, turned back and told him again. There were no issues. It’s just a quick conversation with the head coach. Nothing pressing.”

Payton minimized the situation, too.

“I saw what you guys saw. That wasn’t what it appeared, though,” Payton said. “It was an affirmation of, ‘This is what we’re wanting to do.’ … I think it was more about excitement, but I saw it.

“I guess what I’m saying is I don’t think it was what it appeared. In fact, I know it wasn’t.”

Nix and Payton had a confrontation last October after the QB went off-script against the Los Vegas Raiders.

Payton was hot and Nix hollered back. After that particular dust-up, Payton said of his then rookie QB: “There is still a little bit of Ferris Bueller in him we are trying to get rid of. I love him to death. And sometimes (what you saw) is my love language.”

One thing Nix won’t be toning down is his aggressive nature on the football field. He had two interceptions and a fumble in a season-opening win over Tennessee. He threw three TD passes against the Colts but also a costly interception in the fourth quarter with the team in field-goal range.

“For me, I’m always going to be aggressive, especially with our defense, knowing that they can go out there and get a stop,” Nix said. “You can’t play the game, you can’t play the position, soft. You have to go out there and be aggressive.

“If you’re scared to make a bad play, it’s usually when the bad plays happen.”

