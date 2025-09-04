Bills sign veteran kicker Matt Prater as insurance with Tyler Bass dealing with an injury

The Buffalo Bills on Thursday signed kicker Matt Prater, an 18-year veteran, to their practice squad as insurance with Tyler Bass dealing with hip and groin issues.

FILE - Arizona Cardinals place kicker Matt Prater (5) watches his kick during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)(AP/Rick Scuteri)

The 41-year-old Prater is attempting to resume his career after tearing the meniscus in his left knee in Week 4 last year with the Arizona Cardinals. Prater holds the NFL career record with 81 field goals of 50 yards or longer and is the only player to win special teams player of the week honors with three teams in doing so with Arizona, Detroit and Denver.

He is also remembered for hitting a 64-yard field goal with Denver in 2013, a then-NFL record which has been since been surpassed twice.

Bass’ status is uncertain for Buffalo’s season opener against Baltimore on Sunday night. He missed much of training camp and the Bills’ first two preseason games with a pelvic injury before hitting three of four field-goal attempts in a 23-19 win over Tampa Bay on Aug. 23.

Bass was then listed on the Bills injury report Wednesday because of a left hip/groin issue, which coach Sean McDermott was related to his pelvic injury.

In other moves, Buffalo signed defensive back Sam Franklin off its practice squad and placed defensive tackle DeWayne Carter on injured reserve. Carter is expected to miss the season after tearing his Achilles tendon in practice last week.

