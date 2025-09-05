Bills place kicker Bass on injured reserve, likely turning to veteran Prater to start season

The Buffalo Bills placed kicker Tyler Bass on injured reserve on Friday with hip and groin issues, after he missed…

The Buffalo Bills placed kicker Tyler Bass on injured reserve on Friday with hip and groin issues, after he missed much of training camp and the team signed 18-year veteran Matt Prater to the practice squad as insurance.

Bass, who has been with the Bills since 2020, will be eligible to return after four games. Prater, who is trying to resume his career after suffering a knee injury in Week 4 last season with the Arizona Cardinals, will likely kick for the Bills in their season opener against Baltimore on Sunday.

The Bills also listed starting cornerback Tre’Davious White, who was hurt in practice two weeks ago, as doubtful to face the Ravens. The Bills drafted cornerback Maxwell Hairston in the first round, but the rookie opened the season on IR after spraining his knee in training camp.

The Ravens ruled out tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) for that game.

In other notable injury designations around the league, new Green Bay edge rusher Micah Parsons (back) was listed as questionable for the opener against Detroit along with cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) and wide receiver Jayden Reed (foot).

San Francisco star running back Christian McCaffrey (calf) was listed as questionable to play Seattle. Tennessee cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) was listed as questionable but likely to play on a limited basis against Denver, for the first time in nearly a year.

New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) was listed as doubtful to face Washington.

Miami tight end Darren Waller (hip) was ruled out of the opener against Indianapolis, as was Denver linebacker Dre Greenlaw (thigh) in delaying his debut with his new team.

