Bills’ Josh Allen leaves game for 2 plays with a bloody nose after being hit in the face vs. Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen left the game for two plays with a bloody nose…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen left the game for two plays with a bloody nose after getting hit in the face during a run late in the first quarter against the New York Jets.

Allen scrambled on second-and-7 from the Bills 23 and was stopped for no gain when Micheal Clemons appeared to get a hand under the quarterback’s facemask.

Allen, with blood flowing from his nose, ran to the sideline and was examined by trainers in front of the Gatorade table for a few minutes. Mitchell Trubisky came in and immediately completed a 32-yard pass to Joshua Palmer for a first down.

Trubisky then handed off to Ty Johnson as Allen continued to be looked at.

Allen, with his nose packed with gauze, then jogged back onto the field on the next play to start the second quarter. The drive ended with a 52-yard field goal by Matt Prater that gave the Bills a 13-0 lead.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.