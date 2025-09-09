Bills add kicker Prater to active roster and change punters by signing Johnston and cutting Robbins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Kicker Matt Prater was signed to the Bills active roster off the practice squad on…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Kicker Matt Prater was signed to the Bills active roster off the practice squad on Tuesday, days after the 19-year veteran capped Buffalo’s season-opening comeback win over Baltimore.

The Bills, however, are changing punters in preparing to play at the New York Jets on Sunday. They signed seventh-year player Cameron Johnston and released Brad Robbins, who was inconsistent in his Buffalo debut by averaging 39.5 yards on four punts in the 41-40 victory over the Ravens.

Prater was perfect in hitting all three field-goal attempts, including a 32-yarder as time expired in helping Buffalo overcome a 15-point deficit in the final four minutes.

The 41-year-old Prater was celebrated by the team in having only been signed to Buffalo’s practice squad on Thursday, and promoted for the game after Tyler Bass was placed on injured reserve because of hip and groin issues. Upon being awarded the game ball, Prater said he looked forward to being part of the team for as long as needed.

Turns out it might be longer than expected following his signing.

Bass is eligible to be activated off IR after missing four games, but the Bills have not provided a timetable of how much time he will miss.

In addressing Buffalo’s kicker situation on Monday, coach Sean McDermott referred to Prater holding the job for “the foreseeable future.”

As for Bass, McDermott said, “Tyler’s our guy,” and added: “We don’t forget him, and it’s important that we keep him going here and heading in the right direction.”

Robbins’ stint was short in Buffalo after signing in March to replace Sam Martin.

The 33-year-old Johnston broke into the NFL with Philadelphia in 2018, where he spent three seasons. After a three-year stint in Houston, Johnston appeared in one game for Pittsburgh last season.

In 2020 with the Eagles, he finished fourth in the NFL in both punting and net punting yards, and tied for sixth in landing 26 punts inside an opponent’s 20.

