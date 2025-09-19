Bengals QB Joe Burrow undergoes surgery on injured left toe

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow underwent surgery on his injured left toe, coach Zac Taylor said after Friday’s…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow underwent surgery on his injured left toe, coach Zac Taylor said after Friday’s practice.

Taylor told reporters that the surgery went well, but he did not have a timeline on how long Burrow will be out.

The sixth-year quarterback was injured during the second quarter of last week’s game against Jacksonville and was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. That puts Burrow out at least four games but preliminary estimates have him sidelined up to three months because of the turf toe injury.

This is Burrow’s third major injury in his six seasons since being the top overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Jake Browning will be the starter in Burrow’s absence as the Bengals look for their first 3-0 start since 2015 on Sunday at Minnesota. Brett Rypien will be Browning’s backup.

The Bengals also declared rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart out for Sunday’s game because of an ankle injury. Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (hamstring) is doubtful after missing the last two days of practice and CB DJ Turner II (hamstring) is questionable.

