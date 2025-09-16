Bengals place Burrow on injured reserve, sign Rypien off practice squad to be Browning’s backup

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals placed quarterback Joe Burrow on injured reserve Tuesday after he suffered a turf toe injury…

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals placed quarterback Joe Burrow on injured reserve Tuesday after he suffered a turf toe injury during the first half of Sunday’s 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Burrow is expected to be out at least three months because of the injury to his left foot. A timeline for surgery and rehabilitation has not been announced by the team.

Jake Browning will take over as Cincinnati’s starting QB beginning with this week’s game at Minnesota as the Bengals look to go 3-0 for the first time since 2015.

Browning went 4-3 as the Bengals’ starter in the final seven games of the 2023 season after Burrow was sidelined with a right wrist injury.

Brett Rypien will be Browning’s backup after he was signed off the practice squad. Rypien played in 10 games for Denver and the Los Angeles Rams from 2020-23 with four starts.

The Bengals also signed Mike White and Sean Clifford to the practice squad.

White has played in 15 games with seven starts in previous stops with Dallas, the New York Jets, Miami and Buffalo. Clifford is a Cincinnati native who spent the last two seasons with Green Bay. Clifford played in two games in 2023 and was on the practice squad last year.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.