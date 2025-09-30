Bengals need to find their way on offense without Burrow after being dominated again

Zac Taylor said he didn’t envision many changes to the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive game plan when Jake Browning took over…

Zac Taylor said he didn’t envision many changes to the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive game plan when Jake Browning took over for injured star quarterback Joe Burrow.

Based on the first two weeks without Burrow, the seventh-year coach needs to pivot.

The Bengals were dominated for a second straight week as Denver rolled to a 28-3 victory on Monday night. Cincinnati was beaten 48-10 a week earlier at Minnesota; that’s a 76-13 differential over the last two games.

“Offensively, we’re just not creating enough momentum to put points on the board, put pressure on the other team, to get our defense a rest,” Taylor said.

Cincinnati (2-2) has had 23 possessions the last two games with nine ending in three-and-outs. The only sign of progress Monday night was that the Bengals didn’t commit a turnover after having five against the Vikings.

Ja’Marr Chase had 14 catches in the Bengals’ Week 2 win over Jacksonville, but has been held to 12 receptions in the other three games combined.

Chase, who had five catches for 23 yards, was frustrated on the sideline during the second half and was talking with Taylor.

Tee Higgins has only 10 receptions in four games.

“It’s hard knowing the type of offense we have, knowing the type of weapons we have in the backfield, outside, and at tight end,” Chase said. “We know we’re capable, we know the ins-and-outs of the offense. We know we’re a downfield-threat team and everybody else knows it but right now, we’re facing a little adversity, and we got to figure it out.”

Denver blitzed Browning on just four of 29 dropbacks, but generated three sacks and nine pressures when rushing four or fewer.

Chase Brown had 40 yards rushing, but the Bengals are often behind the chains because they have to rely on the passing game. On third down, they had an average of 8 yards to go and converted just 2 of 11.

“I think any time you are struggling or not doing well on offense, there’s a lot that goes into it. I think for me, my focus is on my role in that which is dropping back, making sure I’m making good decisions and to continue to move the ball forward,” said Browning, who completed 14 of 25 passes for 125 yards. “Finding a way to be more explosive, put up more points, sustain more drives, to be better on third down. Just play better offense in general.”

With Detroit, Green Bay and Pittsburgh as their next three opponents, the Bengals need a quick fix.

What’s working

Red-zone defense. Demetrius Knight Jr.’s interception in the third quarter was the second time this season the Bengals got a pick in the end zone, and the fourth time this season Cincinnati hasn’t allowed an opponent to score after getting inside the red zone.

What needs help

Avoiding penalties. The Bengals were flagged 11 times for 65 yards, including six for 35 yards in the second quarter when they fell behind 21-3. That was the 11th time since 2000 they have had at least six penalties in a quarter.

Stock up

Knight tied for the team lead with 10 tackles and came up with his first NFL interception, picking off a pass in the end zone during the third quarter. The rookie linebacker, who was taken in the second round of the draft, is second on the team with 31 tackles.

Stock down

CB Cam Taylor-Britt, who allowed a pair of third-down receptions by Courtland Sutton in the second quarter on a Broncos TD drive. Those catches resulted in 41 yards.

Injuries

WR Charlie Jones sprained his right ankle in the second half. DE Shemar Stewart was inactive for the second straight game with an ankle injury.

Key number

238 — Yards after the catch allowed by the Bengals against the Broncos, the second-most allowed by any team in a game this season. Dallas gave up 260 against Green Bay on Sunday.

What’s next

The Bengals host the Detroit Lions, who have won three straight after dropping their opener, on Sunday. Cincinnati has won 10 of the 13 in the series, including seven straight.

