Bears will find out if they’re ready for prime time with tough opener against Vikings

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears landed the top prize on the coaching market when they hired Ben…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears landed the top prize on the coaching market when they hired Ben Johnson, counting on him to get the most out of prized quarterback Caleb Williams.

It’s time to start delivering.

The Bears host J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night in a matchup that could show just how ready they are for prime time.

“I’m really just focused on the preparation level of it right now,” Johnson said. “And I know what I want that to look like. And I think really the challenging part here this week is the players are still trying to figure out what that game week’s truly going to look like. We’ll get in a rhythm here the further along we go. But the coaching staff as well, it’s a lot of our guys. It’s our first time with me, and I give them a lot of credit.”

The Bears won’t have to wait to find out how they stack up against the tough NFC North coming off a 5-12 finish. Though the Vikings have a debuting quarterback in McCarthy, they’re coming off a 14-3 season and are loaded at nearly every position.

As if opening against Minnesota isn’t tough enough, the Bears must play at defending division champion Detroit next week. The Vikings and Lions were a combined 29-5 last season.

Johnson, who has never been a head coach, established himself as one of the NFL’s most creative play-callers over three years as Detroit’s offensive coordinator. He joined the Lions’ staff in 2019.

Johnson helped Jared Goff re-establish himself as a top quarterback following a trade from the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. The Bears strive for similar results with Williams, though the circumstances aren’t the same. Goff, after all, made two Pro Bowls and led the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance over five seasons.

“We’re going to grow together,” Johnson said. “This offense is going to grow together with him. There will be some bumpy steps along the way, but that’s OK. That’s the nature of doing it. I feel really good about where he’s at right now, and there’s no reason why we can’t win this year.”

Turning to McCarthy

The Vikings, who lost to the Rams in the wild-card round of the playoffs, begin their fourth year under coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah with their sights set high despite a quarterback who has yet to take a snap in the regular season.

McCarthy, a product of suburban Chicago who went 27-1 as a starter at Michigan before the Vikings took him 10th overall in the 2024 draft, sat out as a rookie after having season-ending knee injury during training camp. But he’s starting his career in an enviable position.

Not only does he have a coach in O’Connell who helped revive quarterback Sam Darnold’s career, he gets to throw to one of the NFL’s best receivers in two-time All-Pro Justin Jefferson. He also has an elite defense, coordinated by one of the most aggressive and creative play-callers in Brian Flores.

“Pure excitement. Pure confidence,” McCarthy said this week, describing his emotions about his debut. “I absolutely can’t wait to get on the plane with the boys and get out there.”

Better protection

Williams was sacked a franchise-record and league-high 68 times last season after being drafted No. 1 overall. He held the ball too long at times, but the blocking didn’t help, either.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles tried to address that, acquiring two-time All-Pro guard Joe Thuney in a trade with Kansas City and guard Jonah Jackson in a deal with the Rams and signing former Atlanta center Drew Dalman to big contract.

Spread it around

Johnson has been challenged by figuring out ways to keep everyone involved on offense. The Bears have solid wide receivers in veteran D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze and playmaking tight ends in Cole Kmet and rookie Colston Loveland.

“That’s what keeps me up at night, is trying to make sure that all of our horses are fed,” Johnson said. “They’re super talented players, and we just need to get them a little space and the ball in their hands, and they can make big things happen.”

Completing his comeback

The Vikings have been pleased by the progress of standout left tackle Christian Darrisaw in his recovery from a torn ACL suffered in Week 8 last season. O’Connell has urged caution with an eye on the 17-game big picture, but all signs have pointed to him to him playing in Chicago.

“He had a great camp, checked every box from a workload standpoint,” O’Connell said.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Dave Campbell in Minneapolis contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.