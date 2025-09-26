Bears rule out RT Darnell Wright, DT Grady Jarrett for game at Las Vegas

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will be without starters on both lines after ruling out right tackle…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will be without starters on both lines after ruling out right tackle Darnell Wright and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett for the game at Las Vegas on Sunday.

Wright missed part of last week’s win over Dallas, though he returned to the game after suffering the injury. Second-year pro Theo Benedet filled in last week. Rookie Ozzy Trapilo is listed as the second-string right tackle, but the second-round draft pick from Boston College was a healthy scratch the past two games. Whoever starts figures to be in for a big challenge lining up against Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

Jarrett has been dealing with a knee injury for a few weeks and will miss his first game. The two-time Pro Bowler is in his first season with the Bears after spending his first 10 years in Atlanta.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring), tight end Colston Loveland (hip) and running back D’Andre Swift (hip) are questionable. Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) will miss his third game — and second in a row.

The Bears (1-2) have a chance to go into their bye with a .500 record after a rough start to the season. They blew an 11-point lead against the Vikings in the opener and were blown out at Detroit in Week 2 before beating the Cowboys at Soldier Field.

