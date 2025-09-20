Bears place star cornerback Jaylon Johnson on IR because of groin injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed star cornerback Jaylon Johnson on injured reserve on Saturday after the…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed star cornerback Jaylon Johnson on injured reserve on Saturday after the two-time Pro Bowler indicated during the week he might have season-ending groin surgery.

Johnson left a blowout loss at Detroit last week after he was hurt breaking up a pass. He said Monday in his weekly appearance on WSCR-AM that the groin “as a whole just needs to get repaired” and that he was “trying to see what’s the best option.”

Johnson missed training camp, the preseason and the season opener because of a groin injury. But he said he suffered a new one, in a different part of that region, against the Lions.

It happened early in the second quarter of a 52-21 loss, when he broke up a pass intended for Amon-Ra St. Brown. He stayed on his stomach after lunging to make the play.

Johnson previously injured his groin in what he recently described as a “freak accident” while working with some receivers in Las Vegas over the summer. He said he partially tore the adductor muscle from the pelvic bone, and he did not start practicing until the week leading up to the season-opening loss to Minnesota.

The Bears (0-2) also placed offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie (elbow) on IR, signed defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon and promoted defensive back Dallis Flowers and linebacker Carl Jones Jr. from the practice squad.

Chicago hosts Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. ___

