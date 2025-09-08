Bears cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon sidelined for season opener against Minnesota

CHICAGO (AP) — Bears cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon have been ruled out for Monday night’s season opener against…

CHICAGO (AP) — Bears cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon have been ruled out for Monday night’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards also is on the team’s inactive list, leaving the Bears without three key defensive players for their matchup with Justin Jefferson and the Vikings.

The 26-year-old Johnson missed all of training camp because of a groin injury. He got hurt while working out in the summer.

Gordon, 25, and Edwards, 29, were sidelined by hamstring injuries.

Safety Harrison Smith and offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw were out for Minnesota. Smith, 36, did not travel with the team to Chicago because of an illness. The 26-year-old Darrisaw is coming back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 8 last season.

Quarterback Max Brosner, running back Zavier Scott, guard Joe Huber and defensive lineman Elijah Williams also were on the Vikings’ inactives list.

The Bears’ list also included quarterback Case Keenum, running back Roschon Johnson, offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie and defensive lineman Shemar Turner.

