Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson to have groin surgery, but team not ruling out a return this year

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears star cornerback Jaylon Johnson will have groin surgery, but the team isn’t ruling out a return this season, coach Ben Johnson said on Monday.

The two-time Pro Bowler indicated last week he might have a season-ending operation, though Ben Johnson said there’s a chance he returns this year.

“Yes, there is,” Ben Johnson said.

Jaylon Johnson left a blowout loss at Detroit in Week 2 after he was hurt breaking up a pass. He said the next day in his weekly appearance on WSCR-AM that the groin “as a whole just needs to get repaired” and that he was “trying to see what’s the best option.”

Johnson missed training camp, the preseason and the season opener because of a groin injury. But he said he suffered a new one, in a different part of that region, in a 52-21 loss to Detroit. It happened early in the second quarter, when he broke up a pass intended for Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Bears placed him on injured reserve on Saturday.

Chicago (1-2) beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Bears visit the Las Vegas Raiders this week.

