Banged up 49ers seeking a second straight road win against the rebuilding Saints

San Francisco (1-0) at New Orleans (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox

BetMGM NFL Odds: 49ers by 4 1/2

Against the spread: 49ers 1-0; Saints 0-1

Series record: 49ers lead 50-27-2

Last week: 49ers beat Seahawks 17-13; Saints lost to Cardinals 20-13.

Last meeting: 49ers beat Saints 13-0 at San Francisco on Nov. 27, 2022.

49ers offense: overall (8), rush (10t), pass (7), scoring (20t).

49erss defense: overall (4), rush (13), pass (8), scoring (6t).

Saints offense: overall (16), rush (16), pass (14), scoring (24t).

Saints defense: overall (13), rush (25), pass (3), scoring (14t).

Turnover differential: 49ers even; Saints even.

49ers player to watch

WR Ricky Pearsall is emerging as San Francisco’s best outside option in his second season. He had four catches for 108 yards in the opener after having 14 catches for 210 yards and two TDs in the final two games last season. Pearsall’s rookie season was hindered after he was shot in a robbery attempt a week before the opener, forcing him to miss the first six games.

Saints player to watch

Tight end Juwan Johnson was New Orleans most productive player in the passing game in Week 1, with team highs of eight receptions for 76 yards.

Key matchup

New Orleans’ diverse blitzing scheme under new coordinator Brandon Staley, which had five sacks last week against Arizona’s Kyler Murray, against Niners blockers and likely QB Mac Jones, who was expected to start in place of the injured Brock Purdy.

Key injuries

49ers: QB Brock Purdy is expected to miss the game with a toe injury. Mac Jones would start in his place. … TE George Kittle went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury this week. … WR Jauan Jennings is dealing with a shoulder injury but could play.

Saints: Starting safety Julian Blackmon is out for the season with a shoulder injury that required surgery. Guard Trevor Penning, who injured his toe in the preseason opener a month ago, continued to miss practices this week after not playing in Week 1. Starting defensive end Chase Young also continued to miss practice after sitting out the opener with a calf injury. Starting right tackle Taliese Fuaga was day to day with a knee injury that sidelined him for the fourth quarter last week.

Series notes

The 49ers and Saints were divisional rivals in the old NFC West from 1970 to 2001. … The Saints have won six of the previous 10 regular-season meetings. … These teams have met just once in the playoffs in the 2011-12 season, a divisional-round game won by the Niners in San Francisco, 36-32.

Stats and stuff

The 49ers are seeking their fourth 2-0 start in nine seasons under coach Kyle Shanahan. They went to the Super Bowl after doing it in 2019 and ’23 and went to the NFC title game after starting 2-0 in 2021. … Jones is in line to make his first start for San Francisco. He went 4-14 as a starter in New England and Jacksonville the past two seasons with 16 TD passes, 20 INTs and a 77.1 passer rating. … Niners RB Christian McCaffrey had nine receptions and 142 yards from scrimmage in the opener on 31 touches. His nine first downs gained rushing and receiving were the most in the NFL in Week 1. … TE Jake Tonges should get plenty of opportunities with Kittle out. After having no catches and one target in his first 20 games, Tonges caught his first three passes and the game-winning TD on a late drive last week in Seattle…. New Orleans defensive coordinator Brandon Staley was a defensive assistant with the Niners last season. … McCaffrey and Saints safety Justin Reid were college teammates at Stanford. … QB Spencer Rattler had career highs in completions (27) and attempts (46) in Week 1, but fell to 0-7 in NFL starts. … RB Alvin Kamara scored his 61st career TD rushing in Week 1. … Kamara is one of four active players (including McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and Jonathan Taylor) with career averages of 100 or more scrimmage yards per game. … DE Cameron Jordan had 1 1/2 sacks last week to give him 123 sacks, second most among active players. … LB Demario Davis had nine tackles and two tackles for losses last week and has six TFL in his past five games. … CB Alontae Tayler had his sixth career sack last week.

Fantasy tip

McCaffrey’s 142 yards from scrimmage in Week 1 left little doubt as his continues to be one of the most dynamic and productive players on the Niners’ offense.

