Baker Mayfield leads undefeated Buccaneers to another thrilling victory, 29-27 over winless Jets

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield led the Buccaneers to another thrilling finish, ensuring Tampa Bay’s best start in 20 years.

Chase McLaughlin kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired and the undefeated Bucs rallied Sunday for a 29-27 victory over the New York Jets and the team’s first 3-0 start since 2005.

Mayfield, who has resurrected his career since signing with Tampa Bay to compete for Tom Brady’s old job two years ago, has produced the decisive points in the final minute of each of the come-from-behind victories for the four-time defending NFC South champions.

Tampa Bay started 2-0 under Bowles each of the past three seasons, but couldn’t remain unbeaten through three games.

“Three-and-0 is important,” Bowles said. “It’s important to win in this league. A lot of teams be crying because they lost close games. We lost some last year. We’re winning them this year, so we’re extremely happy about that.”

The Buccaneers weathered 14 penalties and overcame a late surge by the Jets (0-3), who erased a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to take the lead before Mayfield set up McLaughlin’s fifth field goal of the game with completions of 28 yards to Emeka Egbuka and 20 to Sterling Shepard.

McLaughlin’s winning kick came less than two minutes after Will McDonald blocked his 43-yard attempt and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown to put the Jets ahead 27-26 with 1:49 remaining.

“The confidence the team had in me was really reassuring. … Just like Todd said after the game, it doesn’t matter how you get a win,” McLaughlin said. “We’re 3-0 and that’s all that matters.”

McLaughlin also made field goals of 54, 33, 28 and 55 yards, and Mike Evans had a 5-yard TD catch before leaving with a hamstring injury. The defense did its part, too, with Jamel Dean returning an interception of Tyrod Taylor in the first half 55 yards for a TD. Antoine Winfield Jr. forced a fumble with one of the team’s four sacks.

Taylor started in place of the injured Justin Fields, who sat out with a concussion, and rallied New York with TD passes of 11 yards to Garrett Wilson and 4 to Allen Lazard.

With the Bucs clinging to a 26-20 lead and looking to put the game out of reach, McDonald leaped over the middle of Tampa Bay’s line to block McLaughlin’s potential clinching kick and chased down the loose ball and continued to the end zone.

“There’s no such thing as moral victories when it comes to us. I’m looking forward to our next challenge,” Jets first-year coach Aaron Glenn said. “We’re going to go to work next week, look at the things we need to fix, and we’re going to hone in on that.”

Tampa Bay is unbeaten through three games for only the fifth time in the franchise’s 50-season history. The team wore its original white creamsicle uniforms in the home opener and welcomed more than 100 former Buccaneers, including Steve Spurrier and Hall of Famers Derrick Brooks, Warren Sapp and Ronde Barber, back to Raymond James Stadium.

The Jets, meanwhile, have started 0-3 for the third time in six years. Glenn joined Robert Saleh (2021), Adam Gase (2019) and Lou Holtz (1976) as the only coaches to begin their tenures with the Jets 0-3.

Taylor said 0-3 doesn’t “sit well” with the Jets.

“But there’s a lot of good we’ve done up to this point,” he said. “I’m proud of the guys in the locker room for the way they stick together. No one has wavered. It’s going to change.”

Taylor was 26 of 36 for 197 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Wilson finished with 10 receptions for 84 yards.

Mayfield finished 19 of 29 for 233 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. He was sacked once and was Tampa Bay’s second-leading rusher with 44 yards on four attempts.

“Resilient group,” Mayfield said of what the 3-0 start says about the Bucs.

“We stick together. The whole team, when one part or phase of it is a little down, others have to step it up and be there for you,” the Tampa Bay quarterback added. “That’s what this team is all about. We support each other no matter what.”

Injuries

Jets CB Sauce Gardner left in the second half to be evaluated for a head injury. … LB Quincy Williams injured a shoulder in the first half and didn’t return.

Buccaneers: DL Logan Hall (groin) left in the second quarter. … S Christian Izien (quad) sat out the second half.

Up next

Jets: Return to Florida to face the winless Miami Dolphins next Monday night.

Buccaneers: Host the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

This story was corrected to remove the incorrect mention of Mayfield’s scramble in the third paragraph.

