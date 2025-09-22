Backup quarterbacks Carson Wentz, Marcus Mariota and Mac Jones had success in Week 3

Backup quarterbacks had a big day Sunday. Carson Wentz and Marcus Mariota were sharp in leading their teams to lopsided…

Backup quarterbacks had a big day Sunday.

Carson Wentz and Marcus Mariota were sharp in leading their teams to lopsided wins as fill-in starters. Mac Jones overcame a costly turnover and engineered a game-winning final drive.

Wentz was 14 of 20 for 173 yards and two touchdowns in Minnesota’s 48-10 rout over Cincinnati. He looked comfortable in Kevin O’Connell’s offense, avoided mistakes, withstood pressure and played more like the guy who finished third in NFL MVP voting in 2017 than a journeyman making a start with his sixth team in six seasons.

With J.J. McCarthy sidelined by an ankle injury, Wentz had an opportunity to live out a childhood dream playing for his favorite team. He made the most of it, posting a 129.8 passer rating – the second-highest of his career –

Wentz connected with Justin Jefferson five times for 75 yards and tossed TD passes of 12 yards to Josh Oliver and 5 yards to T.J. Hockenson. He didn’t try to play hero ball, which has plagued him at times during his career.

“I don’t want to be the one making plays. I just want to get it to those playmakers,” Wentz said. “That’s always been my philosophy. We’ve got some good ones here, and that’s been fun, seeing them work and practice.

“It’s only been a (few) weeks, obviously, but seeing it live in a game like today. … it’s fun for me to see that because my job is just 1-2-3, throw it and let them do the hard work. It’s fun to see that and see those guys come to life like that.”

The Vikings (2-1) are playing their next two games abroad, facing Pittsburgh in the first NFL game in Dublin next week and Cleveland in London on Oct. 5.

If McCarthy isn’t ready to go, Wentz will get another chance to prove himself. O’Connell helped Sam Darnold revive his career last year and he could do the same for Wentz.

Mariota stepped in for Jayden Daniels, who has a knee injury. He was 15 of 21 for 207 yards and one TD, and also ran for 40 yards and a score in Washington’s 41-24 win against Las Vegas.

Mariota hadn’t started a game since Dec. 4, 2022, with Atlanta but he spent last season with the Commanders. His familiarity with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s system was evident. Mariota was efficient, aggressive and in command, helping the offense rack up 400 yards. His only mistake was a fumble early in the game, not counting giving coach Dan Quinn a bloody nose during a sideline collision.

“He felt very much in control of it,” Quinn said. “He’s just so steady. I was super proud of him.”

Mariota’s numbers could’ve looked better if not for a touchdown pass that was dropped and another pass that resulted in a tackle at the 1.

“I love this system,” Mariota said. “I really feel like I have a great connection with Kliff, (quarterbacks coach) Tavita (Pritchard), and the rest of the offensive staff. When we come down and we have these moments through the week, we’re all just communicating what we like and what we don’t like. We understand that there’s gonna be moments where it’s not gonna work out the way that we anticipated, but we never blink. It’s such a great, healthy environment for all parties involved. I’ve just really enjoyed my time here. Every opportunity I get, I just try to make the most of it.”

Jones made his second straight start for San Francisco because Brock Purdy is dealing with a toe injury. He completed 27 of 41 passes for 284 yards with one TD and one interception in a 16-15 win over Arizona.

Jones threw a pick with the score tied in the fourth quarter and the 49ers near field-goal range. A holding penalty in the end zone on San Francisco’s next possession resulted in a safety that gave Arizona a lead.

But Jones, playing on an injured knee, calmly drove the 49ers 63 yards on 10 plays to set up Eddy Pineiro’s game-winning 35-yard field goal.

“I thought he did some really good things,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I know there’s a couple that he’d love to take back, have back. I thought his pick was just a bad play. Love for Ricky (Pearsall) to be able to break that up, but I thought it was a bad call. The way he came back on the end on that last drive, he was unbelievable. Even scrambling around when his knee was bothering him. But, he was real good today.”

Jones was supposed to be the long-term successor to Tom Brady after New England drafted him 15th overall in 2021 and he led the Patriots to 10 wins and the playoffs as a rookie. But things didn’t work out and he’s on his third team after spending last year in Jacksonville.

“I really was just motivated to change the narrative,” Jones said. “This team, I feel like they have my back and I got to be able to do that when I’m stepping in the game. … don’t put too much pressure on yourself, just go out there and let it fly.”

Another backup, Tyrod Taylor, had mixed results. Taylor threw a pick-6 but also completed 72.6% of his passes for 197 yards, two TDs and the New York Jets nearly upset Tampa Bay after a blocked field goal returned for a score gave them a lead late. But Baker Mayfield rallied the Buccaneers to a third straight comeback win.

A second-chance quarterback is off to an impressive start this season. Daniel Jones isn’t a backup; he’s the starter in Indianapolis after being jettisoned by the Giants. Jones has the Colts (3-0) off to their best start since 2009 and he’s the first player in NFL history with at least three TDs passing, three TDs rushing and no turnovers in the first three games.

Several quarterbacks, including Mayfield, Darnold, Jared Goff and Geno Smith, have found success with new teams in recent years. Jones is doing it now in Indianapolis.

Who will be next?

___

On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.