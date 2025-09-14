Aubrey hits 64-yard FG and an OT game winner as Cowboys knock off Giants 40-37

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brandon Aubrey kicked a 46-yard field goal on the final play of overtime after a tying…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brandon Aubrey kicked a 46-yard field goal on the final play of overtime after a tying 64-yarder to end regulation, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 40-37 in a thrilling duel between star quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson on Sunday.

The Cowboys extended their winning streak against the NFC East rivals to nine games — the longest active streak in the NFL among division opponents — and Prescott beat the Giants for the 14th consecutive time since losing both starts against them as a rookie in 2016.

Overtime was on the verge of going scoreless after the teams combined for five go-ahead TDs in the final 12 minutes of the fourth quarter.

That included a go-ahead TD apiece for Prescott and Wilson in the final minute before Prescott got the Cowboys just far enough for Aubrey’s tying kick on the last play of regulation.

Wilson, who threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns, connected with Malik Nabors on a 48-yard TD for a 37-34 New York lead with 25 seconds remaining after Prescott threw a 6-yarder to George Pickens with 52 seconds to go.

The Giants just needed a field goal to win when Wilson threw an ill-advised deep ball with pressure, and Donovan Wilson intercepted at the Dallas 30 with 2 minutes left in OT. Prescott put Aubrey in chip-shot range with a 14-yard scramble.

LIONS 52, BEARS 21

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw for 334 yards and matched a career high with five touchdown passes, including a career-high three scores to Amon-Ra St. Brown, to help the Detroit bounce back with a win over Chicago.

The Lions (1-1) dropped the opener at Green Bay and responded as they have consistently under coach Dan Campbell, avoiding consecutive losses in the regular season over the last 2 1/2 years.

The Bears (0-2) turned the ball over twice in the first half, leading to a 28-14 deficit that was too large to overcome in coach Ben Johnson’s return to the city where he became an offensive coordinator and one of the NFL’s top coaching candidates.

Chicago also turned it over on downs in each half, had eight penalties and gave up four sacks.

The Lions were three points from matching a franchise record for points in a game, and the Bears were three points from tying the most they’ve allowed.

Chicago’s Caleb Williams was 19 of 30 for 207 yards with two touchdowns to Rome Odunze, a 28-yard pass to answer Detroit’s game-opening touchdown and a 6-yard throw to make it 21-14 late in the first half.

Williams, selected No. 1 overall last year when the NFL draft was in Detroit, also threw an ill-advised pass that was intercepted and was taken out midway through the fourth quarter.

SEAHAWKS 31, STEELERS 17

PITTSBURGH (AP) — George Holani pounced on a live ball in the end zone for an improbable touchdown, and Seattle took advantage of sloppy play by Pittsburgh to pull off a surprise victory.

The Seahawks had taken a 3-point lead early in the fourth quarter on Jason Myers’ 54-yard field goal when the ensuing kickoff bounced over the hands of Steelers rookie Kaleb Johnson and into the end zone.

While Johnson turned his back and walked toward the bench, Holani raced to the end zone and fell on the ball just before it rolled out of bounds to give the Seahawks (1-1) a 24-14 lead. That was enough on a day Aaron Rodgers and the rest of Pittsburgh’s offense delivered a dud in the Steelers’ home opener.

Sam Darnold passed for 295 yards and two touchdowns, overcoming a pair of first-half interceptions. Kenneth Walker III ran for 105 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown with 3:41 to go that secured Seattle’s third-ever victory in Pittsburgh.

RAVENS 41, BROWNS 17

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes and Baltimore’s defense harassed Joe Flacco throughout his return to Charm City as the Ravens dispatched Cleveland.

After holding Cincinnati to 141 yards in a one-point loss to the Bengals last week, the Cleveland defense limited Derrick Henry to just 24 yards on 11 rushing attempts and forced the Ravens to work.

But the Browns (0-2) were mostly inept on offense. Flacco, the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Ravens playing his first game in Baltimore as an opposing player, went 25 for 45 for 199 yards and a touchdown, with an interception and a lost fumble.

The Ravens (1-1) led 10-3 at halftime despite having just four first downs and 81 yards of offense. A 41-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins set Baltimore up with first-and-goal from the 1, but an incompletion, a false start, another incompletion and a sack forced the Ravens to settle for a field goal.

Then Flacco forced a pass that was intercepted by Nate Wiggins and returned 61 yards to the 5. Cleveland made Baltimore use all four downs from there, but Jackson finally found Devontez Walker for a 2-yard touchdown that made it 20-3.

BILLS 30, JETS 10

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Josh Allen shook off a bloody nose that sidelined him for two plays, James Cook ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns and Buffalo cruised to a victory over New York.

Buffalo, coming off a 41-40 comeback win over Baltimore, needed no late rally in this one as the Bills (2-0) shut down Justin Fields and the Jets’ offense from the start.

With the Bills (2-0) leading 10-0, Allen left late in the first quarter after getting hit in the face when he scrambled and was stopped for no gain. Micheal Clemons appeared to get a hand under the quarterback’s facemask.

Allen, with blood flowing from his nose, ran to the sideline and was examined by trainers. Mitchell Trubisky came in and immediately completed a 32-yard pass to Joshua Palmer for a first down. Trubisky then handed off to Ty Johnson as Allen continued to be looked at.

Allen, with his left nostril packed with gauze, then jogged back onto the field on the next play to start the second quarter. The drive ended with a 52-yard field goal by Matt Prater that gave the Bills a 13-0 lead.

With the game well in hand and the Bills leading 30-3 with 8:23 left, Allen came out and Trubisky finished. Allen was 14 of 25 for 148 yards and ran for 59 yards on six carries.

PATRIOTS 33, DOLPHINS 27

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Drake Maye threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another, Antonio Gibson returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score, and New England beat Miami for Mike Vrabel’s first win as the Patriots’ coach.

Maye completed 19 of 23 passes for 230 yards. He had an 8-yard TD pass to former Dolphin Mack Hollins and a 16-yard scoring toss to Kayshon Boutte.

The Dolphins took a 27-23 lead midway through the fourth when Malik Washington returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown. Before Miami fans were even done celebrating the play, Gibson took the ensuing kickoff to the house to give the Patriots a three-point lead.

Linebacker Marte Mapu intercepted Tua Tagovailoa on Miami’s next drive, and Maye drove the Patriots into field-goal range to set up a 53-yarder by Andy Borregales, who had missed two extra points earlier.

On Miami’s last chance, Tagovailoa was sacked on fourth-and-12, and the Dolphins fell to 0-2 for the first time under Mike McDaniel.

Tagovailoa completed 26 of 32 passes for 315 yards. He threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle and a 29-yard TD pass to De’Von Achane. Tyreek Hill caught six passes for 109 yards, including a 47-yard catch in the third quarter — the star receiver’s first reception of more than 30 yards since last season’s opener.

RAMS 33, TITANS 19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns and Los Angeles spoiled rookie Cam Ward’s NFL home opener, scoring 20 straight points to beat Tennessee.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua also ran 45 yards for a touchdown. Davante Adams had 106 yards receiving and a touchdown catch. Joshua Karty also kicked two field goals.

The Rams (2-0) sacked the No. 1 overall draft pick five times. Linebacker Byron Young had two, and he also stripped Ward of the ball at the Titans 21 on his second sack.

Tennessee, which led 13-10 at halftime, was up 16-13 when the Rams made their almost perfunctory comeback.

Stafford put the Rams ahead to stay with an 8-yard TD pass to Davis Allen late in the third quarter. After Ward’s fumble, Stafford needed three plays to put the Rams up 27-16 with 9:40 left on a 16-yard TD pass to Davante Adams.

Blake Corum added a 1-yard TD run with 6:45 left.

The Titans (0-2) now have lost eight straight going back to last season. They didn’t have right tackle JC Latham or nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat. John Ojukwu, promoted from the practice squad Saturday, replaced Latham.

BENGALS 31, JAGUARS 27

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jake Browning passed for 241 yards in relief of the injured Joe Burrow and scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard sneak with 18 seconds remaining as Cincinnati rallied for a victory over Jacksonville.

Burrow suffered a left toe injury in the first half and did not return, an ominous sign for the Bengals and their franchise quarterback.

The Bengals — 2-0 for the first time since 2018 — took over at their own 8 with 3:42 remaining after the Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence couldn’t connect with Brian Thomas Jr. on fourth-and-5. Browning directed a 15-play, 92-yard drive on which he completed 9 of 12 passes for 65 yards, including a 13-yard strike to Chase Brown on fourth-and-3 at the 15.

Cincinnati also benefited from a pass-interference penalty on Jacksonville two-way rookie Travis Hunter on a fourth-down play at the Bengals 33.

Ja’Marr Chase had 14 receptions for 165 yards. The fifth-year Bengals wide receiver, who reached 400 career receptions during the first quarter, hauled in his first touchdown of the season on a 4-yard quick slant in the first quarter.

Burrow was 7 of 13 for 76 yards and a touchdown before being injured. The sixth-year quarterback left after he was sacked by Arik Armstead with 9:02 remaining in the second quarter. It was the Jaguars’ second sack of Burrow.

49ERS 26, SAINTS 21

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 279 yards and a career-high-tying three touchdowns, and banged-up San Francisco defeated New Orleans.

Pressed into service this week because of a toe injury to Brock Purdy, Jones had his best game since Week 1 of the 2023 season, when the former Alabama star played for New England and threw for 316 yards and three TDs against Philadelphia. It was Jones’ second career game with as many as three touchdowns and more than 250 yards passing.

Jones’ scoring passes went for 11 yards to Luke Farrell, 7 yards to Christian McCaffrey and 42 yards to Jauan Jennings — the last giving the Niners a 26-14 lead in the fourth quarter.

For the fourth time since 2019, the 49ers (2-0) have begun a regular season with two straight road victories. In two of those seasons (2019 and 2023), they made the Super Bowl. In the other (2021), they advanced to the NFC title game.

The Saints (0-2), meanwhile, are still looking for their first victory under rookie coach Kellen Moore after losing their first two of this season at home by a touchdown or less.

EAGLES 20, CHIEFS 17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley had touchdown runs, and Andrew Mukuba came up with a big fourth-quarter interception of Patrick Mahomes, helping Philadelphia over Kansas City in a rematch of a Super Bowl that Philadelphia won in a rout.

Hurts threw for just 101 yards and Barkley was held to 88 rushing, but the Eagles (2-0) defense stepped up, carrying them to their seventh straight win and 17th in a span of 18 games. They held Chiefs to 294 yards, stopped them once on fourth down and came away with the only turnover at a pivotal point in the game.

The Eagles have now won three in a row over Kansas City. The Chiefs had won the four matchups before that.

Mahomes had just 187 yards passing, once again struggling to find open playmakers without suspended wide receiver Rashee Rice and injured teammate Xavier Worthy. Mahomes did have 66 yards and a touchdown on the ground, but the two-time MVP didn’t get much help from anyone else as the Chiefs fell to 0-2 for the first time since the 2014 season.

COLTS 29, BRONCOS 28

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Spencer Shrader made a 45-yard field goal with no time left after the Broncos were penalized for leverage on his missed 60-yard try, and Indianapolis beat Denver for their first 2-0 start since 2009.

Trailing by two with 3:15 left, the Colts played conservatively on their final drive, with Jonathan Taylor running the ball seven times and Daniel Jones throwing only one pass. Those plays netted 26 yards and set up Shrader’s attempt from the Colts logo at midfield that missed short and right.

But Dondrea Tillman was flagged for leverage — using a teammate to vault himself into the air to try to block the kick. The 15-yard personal-foul penalty put Indy well within Shrader’s range, and he easily converted his fifth field goal of the game.

Jones went 23 of 34 for 316 yards and a touchdown. He also scored on a 1-yard run in his second start with the Colts. It was his first 300-yard game since throwing for 321 yards on Sept. 17, 2023, for the New York Giants.

Taylor finished with 25 carries for 165 yards, caught a TD pass and posted the 25th 100-yard game of his career, breaking a tie for second in franchise history with Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson.

Bo Nix finished 22 of 30 for 206 yards with three TDs — all in the first half — and one interception for Denver (1-1). Troy Franklin had a touchdown catch and finished with career bests of eight catches for 89 yards. J.K. Dobbins rushed 14 times for 76 yards and a score.

CARDINALS 27, PANTHERS 22

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Josh Sweat had a strip-sack that led to an early defensive touchdown, Calais Campbell had a sack with 26 seconds left in the game to turn back a frantic Carolina rally and Arizona beat the Panthers.

Carolina trailed 27-3 with 9:23 left in the third quarter, but Bryce Young threw three touchdown passes in the second half to lead a comeback attempt. The third touchdown, a 1-yard throw to Hunter Renfrow, cut the margin to 27-22 with 1:58 left.

The Panthers then converted the onside kick, getting the ball at midfield and setting up a final offensive drive. Young was sacked on fourth down by the 39-year-old Campbell to end the threat.

Arizona (2-0) controlled the game until the final few minutes, taking advantage of two Panthers turnovers on the first two drives to take a 10-0 lead. The Cardinals pushed their advantage to 27-3 with 9:23 left in the third quarter after James Conner ran for a 2-yard touchdown.

Young finished with a career-high 328 yards passing, completing 35 of 55 passes, but he missed on all seven of his throws on the final drive.

Kyler Murray completed 17 of 25 passes for 220 yards and added a spectacular 30-yard scramble in the fourth quarter. Tight end Trey McBride caught six passes for 78 yards.

