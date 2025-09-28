Ashton Jeanty breaks out with 138 rushing yards, 3 total TDs in Raiders’ loss

LAS VEGAS (AP) — After an unimpressive first three games of his NFL career, Ashton Jeanty became the playmaker the…

The bruising rookie had 21 carries for 138 yards — including a 64-yard touchdown run — and two TD catches against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Unfortunately for Jeanty and Las Vegas, Geno Smith threw three interceptions and Chicago rallied for a 25-24 win.

It was the Raiders’ third straight defeat, and marked the second time this season Smith has thrown three interceptions — both at home.

“Ashton had a great day,” Smith said. “He’s a great player. He’s a guy we’ve always seen. I’ve been in this thing long enough to know how it goes, man. One week you’re the best, one week you’re the worst, it’s just how it goes.

“He’s only going to get better. Our team’s only going to get better, offense is only going to get better, and I’m for damn sure gonna get better.”

Jeanty’s improvement was swift after he opened the season by averaging 48.0 yards and 15.6 carries per game through the first three weeks.

Jeanty returned to his pre-snap stance from college on Sunday, standing erect rather than hunched over, and ran with authority through Chicago’s porous defense.

The 21-year-old out of Boise State looked more like the guy who ran for 2,601 yards during his senior season, and who is supposed to resurrect Las Vegas’ rushing game.

“To see Ashton get cooking like that, you could see how special he is,” said Raiders coach Pete Carroll, who also complimented an offensive line that took plenty of criticism after the first three games. “They can’t tackle him in the open field. (He) makes it look easy, which really good players do.

“We’re very fortunate that this game finally came. We’ve been waiting for it, and everybody felt like it was just an eyelash from happening, and now that he’s busted, you can see it.”

Jeanty downplayed his big day, saying he was able to see his reads better thanks to the offensive line. He also took accountability for his first lost fumble, one of the Raiders’ four turnovers.

“That starts with me, giving the defense better field position,” said Jeanty, who fumbled 10 times in three seasons at Boise State. “I just think it would be a different game. But we’re going to get back and watch the film to see how we can get better.”

Jeanty’s long-awaited breakout performance included a few notable accomplishments.

He joined Hall of Famer Marcus Allen, two-sport star Bo Jackson and four-time Pro Bowl tight end Raymond Chester as the only first-year players in Raiders history to score at least three touchdowns in a game. He also became the sixth rookie during the Super Bowl era to have at least two TD catches and a rushing score.

“I’m more about winning, putting W’s on the stat sheet, than my own personal stats,” Jeanty said.

