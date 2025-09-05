As Davante Adams nears his Rams debut, Puka Nacua says the WR duo will ‘be a headache’ for defenses

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Even though Puka Nacua has had several months to get used to the idea, the Los…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Even though Puka Nacua has had several months to get used to the idea, the Los Angeles Rams’ young star receiver still can’t quite believe he’s about to play alongside Davante Adams.

“We were just out at practice the other day, and I’m sitting next to him under the tent while it’s 100-and-something (degrees) outside, and I’m just thinking, like, dude, I think you could scroll back somewhere in my Twitter profile and there’d be tweets saying, ‘Go Pack Go. I can’t wait to watch the Packers, and especially to watch No. 17,’” Nacua said with a grin.

Nacua actually gave that No. 17 to Adams when the veteran signed with Los Angeles several months ago, changing his jersey to No. 12 after spending his first two seasons wearing Adams’ famous number. Nacua’s depth of respect for Adams is obvious, and he’s eager to see what they can do now that they’re spending their Sundays together.

“To think that my locker is going to be next to his as we’re putting on the same uniform is still super-exciting,” Nacua said. “It feels surreal, but I know it’s going to be a headache for the defense across from us.”

The Rams’ dynamic new receiving duo gets to work this weekend when Los Angeles hosts the Houston Texans in a matchup of defending division champions. Adams is the biggest offseason addition to the Rams’ roster, replacing Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp and becoming a primary target for Matthew Stafford.

Adams is beginning his 12th season with his fourth team, and he is embracing his role as a mentor to the Rams’ receiver group while still expecting to put up big numbers of his own. He has plenty to teach the other five receivers on the Rams’ roster, none of whom has ever played for another NFL team: No. 3 option Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith and rookie Konata Mumpfield.

“I’ve learned a different way to attack this position and I feel like I’ve studied the position, studied DBs in a much different way than what people have done in the past, and how people even do now,” Adams said. “I think me just being able to share some of the different coverage elements, different tips and small nuances about route-running and releases, it’s really just a big umbrella of things. I try to share as much as I know that could help the guys.”

Nobody is trying to learn more than Nacua, who has been one of the most productive receivers in NFL history over a player’s first two seasons. Nacua had a rookie-record 1,486 yards two seasons ago, and he finished with 990 yards last season despite missing six games.

Adams has recorded at least 887 yards receiving in nine consecutive seasons, and he joins the Rams with a streak of five straight 1,000-yard seasons — and a 997-yard season right before that.

Both receivers still know they’re only as good as the quarterback who’s getting the ball to them, and the Rams currently have a lingering question mark in that area.

Stafford missed nearly a month of training camp with an aggravated disk in his back. While coach Sean McVay says he isn’t worried about Stafford’s ability to play at full strength, Rams fans will be watching with concern — particularly in the opener against the Texans’ vicious pass rush.

Stafford’s injury prevented him from continuing to build the on-field chemistry he had begun to establish with Adams, but the wideout isn’t stressed. He has been working with Stafford constantly in the film room, and they’ve had three weeks of practice together heading into Sunday.

“He was in the back when we were out at (training camp), watching some of my routes, being able to tell me, ‘Here I think you could do this,’ or, ‘I like how you did that, and maybe I’ll adjust based off what you’re doing,’” Adams said. “There’s just so much of what we do that’s not out here (on the field), so we obviously got a lot of time to connect and get on the same page.”

NOTES: CB Ahkello Witherspoon is expected to play Sunday despite feeling pain in his knee Thursday, McVay said. The starting defensive back was in practice Friday. … LT Alaric Jackson and RT Rob Havenstein got veteran rest days Friday, but both will play. Jackson’s practice schedule will be lightened this season as he comes back from several weeks of absence with blood clots.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.