Arizona Cardinals’ James Conner carted off field with ankle injury against 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner was taken off the field on a cart with…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner was taken off the field on a cart with a right ankle injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Conner’s leg buckled underneath him as he was tackled on a short run and members of the Cardinals’ training staff immediately ran onto the field.

Several Arizona players came off the bench as both teams gathered around Conner as he was being treated. He was then taken off the field on a cart and was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game.

The 30-year-old Conner has been a consistent performer in his time five seasons with Arizona. He topped the 1,000-yard mark in each of the past two seasons.

He had just 73 yards in the first two games this season and was held to 22 yards on nine carries on Sunday against San Francisco before getting hurt.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.