Another season opener, another turnover-filled performance for Panthers QB Bryce Young

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Carolina’s Bryce Young has yet to play an NFL season opener he would like to remember.

Young turned the ball over three times, including two interceptions, in a 26-10 loss at Jacksonville on Sunday. He now has two touchdowns and seven turnovers in three openers, all blowout losses.

“We’re all talking about looking in the mirror,” Young said. “Of course, no one in this locker room, including myself, is looking, ‘What about this person?’ It’s all about what you can control, what you can improve because that’s all as individuals we can control.

“I’m going to look at the film, see what there is to grow on from my standpoint, and that’s going to be the mentality for everyone.”

Young completed 18 of 35 passes for 154 yards, with a TD pass to Chuba Hubbard. But the mistakes overshadowed anything he did right against the Jaguars.

His first interception was thrown into heavy traffic after rolling right. His fumble came at the end of a scramble that included an awkward slide. And his second pick ended any chance the Panthers had of rallying late.

Young also made a head-scratching throw out of the back of the end zone on a fourth-and-1 play from the 5-yard line and slammed his helmet to the ground afterward.

“Just competitive nature,” Young said. “That’s all. Probably can do a better job. I’ll definitely do a better job of body language there, but that’s on me. Just competing, and that’s all.”

He declined to blame the play call or a snap that seemed high.

“Just something that was going on with not executing,” he said. “Again, when you’re not executing, it sucks. But I have to do a better job as a leader.”

It was the third time in as many years that Young turned in a dud of a performance to open the season.

He completed 13 of 30 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-10 loss to New Orleans in 2024. And he completed 20 of 38 passes for 146 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in a 24-10 loss to Atlanta in 2023.

“It’s disappointing. We’re all disappointed,” second-year Carolina coach Dave Canales said. “Felt really good about the work we put in. It did not show up today. That was something I was able to talk to the group about.”

Canales talked to his team about finishing plays and drives. The Panthers rarely did either in Jacksonville, before or after a lightning delay. Young surely will get much of the blame, but Hubbard was held to 57 yards rushing, and Hunter Renfrow and Xavier Legette combined to catch just five of 13 targets. Carolina’s defense struggled to stop the run again and failed to put much pressure on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“Back to work,” Canales said. “Let’s go back to work. Really to Bryce, to the whole group. We have to look in the mirror. This is where we’re at today. The film is the truth. This is where we’re at. Do we have the character to keep pushing forward, to keep getting better at our fundamentals?”

