After misses in opener, Browns kicker Andre Szmyt rebounds with game-winner

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Andre Szmyt found out Wednesday morning that he was the AFC’s special teams player of the…

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Andre Szmyt found out Wednesday morning that he was the AFC’s special teams player of the week after his 55-yard field goal gave the Cleveland Browns a 13-10 win over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday.

However, it was a bittersweet feeling for the rookie kicker.

“Obviously wanted to share with my mom and stuff, but it’s kind of like just the avenue I’m gonna have to navigate this year with dealing with that grief and just everything that comes with it and comes with the success, the ups and the downs of the season too,” Szmyt said.

Szmyt’s mother, Lala, died from a brain aneurysm on July 10. Szmyt didn’t say anything publicly since he was trying to make the NFL roster nor when he missed an extra point and a field goal in a 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the opener on Sept. 7.

“You’ve been through a lot,” coach Kevin Stefanski said in locker room after the game when he gave Szmyt a game ball. “We’ve got your back, and I know who was watching that field goal go through. That was your mom. Congratulations.”

Szmyt also credited family members with helping him get back on track after the tough start in Week 1. The Browns visited Baltimore in Week 2, which allowed Szmyt a chance to visit his sister older, Julia, the day before the game for family dinner.

Szmyt ended up making a field goal and two extra points in the Browns’ 41-17 loss.

“It was a good reset, just focus back in on what’s important, have your family there. Obviously going 100% in that game builds confidence,” Szmyt said. “It was good to get out of the hotel, went to her house, saw my niece and nephew, got to hang out with them and they’re too young to really understand football, they’re just excited to see their uncle. So it’s kind of like a refreshing feeling.”

After the roller coaster of missing a crucial field goal in Week 1 and then hitting the longest walk-off field goal in Browns history in Week 3, Szmyt is hoping that things will be a little more even keel the next couple of weeks.

Cleveland (1-2) is at Detroit on Sunday before going to London to face Minnesota on Oct. 5.

“It’s definitely a roller coaster. Kind of feel like the lows of Week 1 and now the highs of Week 3, but trying to stay level. I’m already on to this weekend and getting good work in at practice and setting me up well for the weekend,” said Szmyt, the first Browns kicker in two years to get AFC weekly honors.

“It’s kind of like a learning experience. Not that I took anything for granted, but you think you’re in a groove and everything’s good and it’s like, oh, like, I still have to keep my tempo, keep my composure and stuff. And I think that was a good wake-up call and hopefully just keep the success rolling.”

NOTES: Cornerback Denzel Ward did not practice because of a shoulder injury. Stefanski did not elaborate on the injury or if there is a concern if Ward would be out this week. … Offensive right tackle Jack Conklin (elbow) was limited after being inactive for last week’s game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.