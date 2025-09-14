After 6 quarters, the Dolphins get their 1st stop of the season. The Patriots took a knee for it

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — After 11 possessions and 1 1/2 games, the Miami Dolphins’ defense got its first stop…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — After 11 possessions and 1 1/2 games, the Miami Dolphins’ defense got its first stop of the season.

On a bit of a technicality, perhaps.

New England quarterback Drake Maye took a knee to run out the clock on the first half of the game at Miami on Sunday — and that marked the first time this season that the Dolphins’ defense was on the field and left without yielding points.

The Patriots got the ball at their 4-yard line with 31 seconds left in the first half after a Miami touchdown, and elected not to try anything. They went into halftime with a 15-14 lead.

Giving up points on the first 10 possessions of a season was the longest such streak in the NFL since at least 2000, according to STATS LLC.

The Patriots got touchdowns on their first two possessions of Sunday’s game and added a field goal on their third possession. That was after Indianapolis scored on all seven of its possessions — three touchdowns and four field goals — in a 33-8 win over Miami in Week 1.

