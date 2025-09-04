49ers head to Seattle for season opener against NFC West rival Seahawks

San Francisco (6-11) at Seattle (10-7) Sunday, 4:05 p.m., EDT, FOX. BetMGM NFL Odds: 49ers by 2 1/2. Series record:…

San Francisco (6-11) at Seattle (10-7)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m., EDT, FOX.

BetMGM NFL Odds: 49ers by 2 1/2.

Series record: Seahawks lead 31-23.

Last meeting: Seahawks beat 49ers 20-17 on Nov. 17, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif.

49ers offense: overall (4), rush (12), pass (4), scoring (13).

49ers defense: overall (25), rush (15), pass (28), scoring (29).

Seahawks offense: overall (14), rush (28), pass (8), scoring (18).

Seahawks defense: overall (14), rush (16), pass (11), scoring (11).

Turnover differential: 49ers minus-10; Seahawks minus-6.

49ers player to watch

WR Jauan Jennings missed almost all of training camp with a calf injury and because of a contract dispute. He returned to practice this week and is expected to be a big part of the passing offense as long as he doesn’t have too much rust. Jennings had career highs last season with 77 catches for 975 yards and six TDs.

Seahawks player to watch

QB Sam Darnold will be making his first start with the Seahawks after signing a three-year, $100.5 million deal over the offseason. The veteran quarterback set career highs in completions, passing yards and touchdowns during a resurgent 2024 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings.

Key matchup

The 49ers defense was among the worst in the NFL last season, as was the Seahawks rushing attack. San Francisco brought back former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator, and Seattle used its first-round pick on an offensive lineman in left guard Grey Zabel. Whichever team finds itself on the right side of this competition could very well emerge victorious.

Key injuries

49ers: RB Christian McCaffrey was limited at practice on Thursday with a calf injury but there was no immediate word on whether that would impact his availability for the game. WR Brandon Aiyuk (knee), S Malik Mustapha (knee) and DT Kevin Givens (pectoral) are out. RG Dominick Puni (PCL injury) is probable. WR Jordan Watkins (ankle) is questionable.

Seahawks: DT Johnathan Hankins (back), DT Rylie Mills (knee), WR John Rhys Plumlee (undisclosed) and G Christian Haynes (pectoral) are out. DE Mike Morris (concussion), WR Jake Bobo (concussion), WR Cody White (shoulder) Tory Horton (ankle), LB Uchenna Nwosu (knee) and LB Tyrice Knight (knee) are questionable.

Series notes

The 49ers have won three straight games in Seattle. The only teams to win at least four straight road games against the Seahawks, including the playoffs, were the Raiders with five straight from 1999-94 and the Chargers with four from 1977-80. Prior to the Seahawks’ victory last November, the 49ers had won six straight games, their largest win streak in the series. The Seahawks won 10 straight games, including playoff appearances, from 2014 to 2018.

Stats and stuff

The 49ers are 4-4 in season openers under coach Kyle Shanahan. … San Francisco went 6-11 last season and hasn’t had back-to-back losing seasons since Shanahan’s first two seasons in 2017-18. … The Niners went 1-5 in the NFC West last season after going 11-1 in the division in 2022-23 with the only loss coming when they rested several starters in a Week 18 loss in 2023. … QB Brock Purdy is 3-0 with six TDs, one INT and a 110.3 passer rating in three starts at Seattle. … RB Christian McCaffrey’s 158 yards from scrimmage per game in six matchups vs. Seattle ranks fourth best of any player with at least five games against a single opponent. … The Seahawks are 0-1 in season openers under coach Mike Macdonald. … Seattle went 10-7 last season and hasn’t had a losing season since 2021 under Pete Carroll. The Seahawks went 4-2 in the NFC West last season after going 6-6 in the division in 2022-23. QB Sam Darnold will make his first start for Seattle after setting career highs in completions, touchdown passes and yards last season with the Minnesota Vikings.

Fantasy tip

Considering the relative youth of an overhauled 49ers defense and the Seahawks’ insistence on establishing the run game, running back Kenneth Walker III is a safe bet for anyone’s fantasy lineup. Though Walker dealt with injuries last season, he was a consistently effective fantasy option when healthy in 2024.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.