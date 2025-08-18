Xavien Howard’s agent says 4-time Pro Bowler signing with the Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard is signing with the Indianapolis Colts, his agent David Canter announced Monday…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard is signing with the Indianapolis Colts, his agent David Canter announced Monday in a social media post.

Colts officials have not yet made an announcement.

The 32-year-old Howard was cut by the Miami Dolphins in February 2024 and did not play last year after suffering multiple injuries leading up to his release.

Indy believes Howard can make an impact, though, because of his previous history with Lou Anarumo, the Colts new defensive coordinator. Anarumo coached Miami’s defensive backs in 2016 and 2017 — Howard’s first two seasons in the league.

Indy was seeking help in the secondary because of injuries.

Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II has missed time with an injured knee and another starter, Jaylon Jones, was taken off the practice field after hurting his hamstring. Rooke cornerback Justin Walley, a third-round draft pick, also was competing for a starting job until suffering a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament before the preseason opener. And cornerback JuJu Brents is out with a hamstring injury.

Howard led the NFL interceptions twice during his career — picking off seven passes in 2018 and adding 10 more in 2020. He has 29 interceptions, including two he returned for scores, and 331 tackles in 100 games over eight NFL seasons.

